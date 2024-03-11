Quincy Wilson has recently hogged the spotlight after he shattered the high school 400m indoor record with an impressive time of 45.76s at the New Balance Nationals Indoor Track & Field Championships 2024.

With this, he also defended his New Balance Nationals Indoor title over the distance, having clocked 46.67s in March 2023. On his way to back-to-back titles, the Bullis sophomore also shattered the 20-year-old indoor mark in the distance previously achieved by Elzie Coleman.

The phenomenal performance by Wilson has caught the attention of the track community, with the six-time world champion Noah Lyles expressing his thoughts on the promising youngster on X. Lyles agreed that Quincy is an upcoming star, adding:

“He is HIM!”

In 2023, Quincy signed a NIL (name, image, likeness) deal with New Balance, a leading sports footwear and apparel brand, which made him one of the youngest American athletes to enter this collaboration.

We will now dive into knowing more about the 16-year-old’s childhood and athletics journey so far.

Quincy Wilson’s family and hometown

Quincy was born on January 8, 2008, to parents Monique and Roy Wilson and grew up in Chesapeake, Virginia. He has an elder sister named Kadence. His cousin is Shaniya Hall.

When did Wilson take up the sport?

Quincy Wilson took up the sport at just the age of 8.

Quincy Wilson Education

Quincy's parents moved to Gaithersburg, Maryland, for his education at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland. Shaniya had also completed her education at this school in 2020 before pursuing track at Oregon University.

Other achievements of Quincy Wilson

Quincy Wilson, Wesley Noble, Nathan Cumberbatch, Colin Abrams, David Davitt, Dylan Dacambre, and Zander Roberts-Bogin compete in the High School Boys' Invitational 600 during the 115th Millrose Games at The Armory Track on February 11, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Quincy showed glimpses of his promising talent when he smashed William Obea Moore’s 30-year-old U14 record in the 400m. In August 2022, he won the 400m race with a timing of 47.77s to bag his fifth title at the AAU Junior Olympic Games, the biggest national multi-sport event for the youth in the United States.

At the VA Showcase, he ran the U.S. age group No. 2 all-time performance registering 1:01.27 to narrowly miss out on Will Sumner’s national high school record by 0.02s in the boys invitational 500m.

He was also a member of the sprint relay team which established the national high school record at the VA Showcase. In February 2024, he went on to run a personal best timing of 21.02s in the 200m at the East Coast Invitational in Virginia Beach.