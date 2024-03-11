Quincy Wilson, one of the most promising track athletes, recently surpassed the U.S. High School 400m record set by Elzie Coleman in 2004, at the New Balance Nationals Indoor Track & Field Championships 2024.

The 16-year-old sophomore recorded a new meet record time, clocking 45.76s to defend his 400m at the New Balance Indoor Championships. This dominating performance placed him way ahead of competitors Jayvian Greene of MVA (47.21) and Jaden Marchan of South Side Track Club (47.41). The teenager secured his stunning victory in Boston on March 10, Sunday.

Watch the video of the race here:

Expand Tweet

At the VA Showcase 2024 on Jan. 12, Wilson registered a U.S. No.2 all-time performance, clocking a sensational time of 1:01.27 in the boys’ invitational 500m. He missed out on Will Sumner’s national high school record by a whisker of 0.02 seconds.

Over the 600m distance, the teenager is the U.S. all-time No.2 high school performer, accomplishing this feat at the 116th Millrose Games at The Armory in New York City. This performance of 1:17.36 also saw him break the sophomore class record.

Bullis' Quincy Wilson first made headlines after signing a NIL partnership with New Balance, one of the leading sports footwear manufacturers, earlier in 2023. During the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field U20 Championships, he placed fourth in the final with a time of 46.12s, after clocking a faster 45.87s in the heats earlier.

Quincy Wilson coordinates a giveaway with the help of New Balance for a shoe giveaway to the youth

Quincy Wilson coordinated a shoe giveaway for the youth with assistance from New Balance, which was held at the Wayman Good Hope AME Church on Christmas Eve. In an interview published in January, Wilson stated:

“I wouldn’t have been able to reach this point in my life without the support and prayers from Wayman Good Hope AME Church.”

He added:

“I wanted the kids to know that you can use running to help out when you’re mentally down, stressed, or overwhelmed — you can always lean on walking or running as an outlet.”

Wilson added that New Balance (NB) approved of the idea when he presented it before them and mentioned that it has been great working with the prominent shoe brand. In 2023, he became one of the youngest American athletes to sign a NIL (name, image, likeness) deal with a major sports brand when he penned a contract with NB.