The Texas Tech track and field team recently created history by securing their first-ever NCAA Indoor Championship title.

The 2024 NCAA D1 Indoor Track and Field Championships kicked off on March 7, 2024. The three-day event was held by the University of Massachusetts at The Track at New Balance, Boston, Massachusetts.

Boston hosted the NCAA D1 Indoor Track and Field Championships for the first time. The Red Riders track and field team, which secured the 2019 Men's Outdoor National Championships, took home their first Men's Indoor National Championships after gathering a total score of 50.5 points.

Texas Tech topped the points table after defeating the men's Arkansas Razorbacks and Florida Gators track and field teams, who scored 41.0 and 39.0 points, respectively. The Gators were followed by Northern Arizona, who scored 31.0 points, and North Carolina who scored 26.0 points.

Caleb Dean and Terrence Jones' excellent performances lead Texas Tech track and field team to first-ever national title

Caleb Dean secured first place at the aforementioned event after registering an impressive score of 7.56 seconds in the 60m hurdles. He left behind the University of California's Johnny Brackins and Texas A&M's Jaqualon Scott, who recorded 7.57 and 7.59 seconds, respectively.

Terrence Jones, meanwhile, secured gold medals in the Men's 200m and 60m events. He clocked an impressive 20.23 seconds to leave the Pennslyvania States' Cheickna Traore and Florida Gators' Robert Gregory, who clocked 20.30 and 20.37, respectively in the 200m race.

In the 60m sprint event, he clocked a spectacular 6.54 seconds to win once again. He was followed by Iowa's Kalen Walker, clocking 6.59 seconds, and teammate Dondre Swint, who registered 6.60 seconds. Dean had to settle in sixth place after recording 6.67 seconds.

The Red Riders team men's 4x400m relay team finished fourth behind Texas A&M after clocking 3:03.37.

"We just came roaring today" - Coach Wes Kittley expresses joy after maiden title success

Wes Kittley has been associated with the Texas Tech Red Riders Track and Field team since 2000 and has contributed to producing several memorable campaigns in the national championships.

Following the historic feat at the 2024 NCAA D1 Indoor Track and Field Championships, he expressed his delight while speaking to Citius Mag.

"I'm so proud of the kids," he said. "We just came roaring today. I mean, been after the event and you know to win this championship you have to have some TM's and we had three of them today. I'm just really proud of Caleb Dean, who we worked to death."