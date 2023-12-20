5 live shows to hit this Christmas week

Christmas marks the end of a long year, and it is time to unwind and get into the yuletide spirit. Almost everyone embraces the free spirit of the holidays and rejoices in the oneness all around.

The festive season brings with it a host of fun activities and if you are someone who enjoys going out during Christmas then this week has a lot in store for you. We have tried to narrow down some of the best live shows that you should catch this week. Read on to learn more about them.

5 Live Shows that you should not miss out on this Christmas week

1) Bruno Mars (22 December- 23 December)

Mars at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards (image via Getty)

The 15-time Grammy Award will be dazzling the Dolby Live Stage in Las Vegas, Nevada this week. It will be one of the best Christmas live shows as Mars is known for his showmanship. Viewers can expect some electrifying numbers like Locked Out of Heaven, 24K Magic, and Leave the Door Open among others.

Venue: Dolby Live 3770 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV, United States

Date and Time: December 22 and 23 at 9:00 PM E.T.

2) For King+ Country (20 December-22 December)

Pop duo King & Country also known as For King + Country are currently on their tour titled "A Drummer Boy". The band has a three-night residency at the Opry House. The “A Drummer Boy Tour” will close out in their hometown of Nashville.

They will be performing from the 20th of December and continue their set for two more days till the 22nd of December, ending their tour for this year.

Venue: Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville, Tennessee

Date and Time: December 20-22 at 7:00 P.M. E.T.

3) Daniel Caesar (21 December- 22 December)

Daniel Caesar, a native of Toronto, uses heart-wrenching guitar chords, calming harmonic vocals, and startling gospel overtones to create his songs on top of the R&B/Soul genre. It is certainly going to be a live event that one should not miss out on.

Venue: The Republik 1349 Kapiolani Blvd No. 30th, Honolulu, HI, United States

Date and Time: December 21, 8 p.m. E.T. December 22, 12 a.m. E.T.

4) Trans-Siberian Orchestra - The Ghosts of Christmas Eve (21 December - 23 December)

Rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra is touring with their Christmas special show called The Ghosts of Christmas Eve. Catch this electrifying live show as the band brings back a set of their best songs over the years.

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza 255 Highland Park Blvd, Wilkes-Barre Township, PA, United States

Amway Center 400 W Church St, Orlando, FL, United States

Amalie Arena 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL, United States

Date and Time: December 21, 2:30 – 6:30 pm E.T.

December 22, 2:30 – 6:30 pm E.T.

December 23, 2:30 – 6:30 pm E.T.

5) Travis Scott Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus (23 December)

Travis Scott at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (image via Getty)

Rapper Travis Scott is on tour promoting his latest album Utopia which spent the last four weeks with the top spot on Billboard 200. Travis Scott is one of the biggest stars and his concerts are always a treat for fans of the genre. It will be a special week for fans who attend the event.

Venue: TD Garden 100 Legends Way, Boston, MA, United States

Date and Time: December 23, 8:00 pm E.T.

These are some of the best live shows that you should check out this Christmas if you can! Do comment below about your experiences!