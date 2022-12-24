How long is a Trans Siberian Orchestra concert? All you need to know ahead of Christmas concerts

Earlier this year, American progressive rock band Trans Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced its fall tour, which kicked off in November. This year, the band brought an updated version of their concert, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.

Billed as The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve - The Best Of TSO And More, the 60-date tour kicks off on November 16 with their last show slated for December 30.

A Trans-Siberian Concert lasts for 2.5 hours. However, the timings for the show remain subject to change.

Earlier this year, the music director and lead guitarist of the Trans Siberian Orchestra, Al Pitrelli in a statement said:

“I look forward to seeing all our ‘repeat offenders’ and all our new friends when we hit the road. I love all of Paul’s stories, but The Ghosts of Christmas Eve is one of my favorites and can’t wait to unveil this incredibly amazing new show for everyone.”

He further added:

“We know some people may be having tough times, so we worked hard with the local promoters and arenas to have a low priced $29 ticket to do our part in helping out. God Bless all of you and see you in November and December when we celebrate in-person once again.”

Trans Siberian Orchestra 2022 remaining fall tour dates and tickets

Following are the remaining tour dates for the Trans Siberian Orchestra. The rock band will perform shows in Kansas City on December 26 and Washington and will close on December 30 in San Antonio.

Dec. 26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 26 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 27 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 29 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 29 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 30 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 30 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center (Matinee & Evening)

The band went on tour in 2021, after two decades. Tickets for the same are available via their official website, Ticketmaster, and other third-party sites like Vivid Seats, and are available for nearly $30, going over $99.

Trans Siberian Orchestra is known for their Christmas-themed rock operas

The rock band was founded back in 1996, and is known for their rock operas including Christmas Eve and Other Stories, The Christmas Attic and Beethoven’s Last Night. The concerts also include The Lost Christmas Eve, which is being touted for this year’s tour, their two-disc Night Castle and Letters From the Labyrinth.

Trans Siberian Concerts are known for their elaborate setups which feature a string section, a light show, lasers, moving trusses, video screens, and effects synchronized to music.

The band was founded by producer, composer, and lyricist Paul O'Neill, who passed away in 2017. The lineup of the band features Jon Oliva, Al Pitrelli, and keyboardist and co-producer Robert Kinkel to form the core of the creative team.

