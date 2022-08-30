Trans Siberian Orchestra 2022 Tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

American progressive rock band Trans Siberian Orchestra (TSO) has announced tour dates for its fall tour, The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve - The Best Of TSO And More. The 60-date tour kicks off on November 16 with performances in Green Bay and Council Bluffs and will conclude on December 30 in San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center.

Trans Siberian Orchestra went on tour in 2021 after over two decades. They celebrated the 25th anniversary of Christmas Eve and Other Stories. This year, Trans Siberian Orchestra will bring a completely updated presentation of The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve.

Trans Siberian Orchestra music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli in a statement said:

“I look forward to seeing all our ‘repeat offenders’ and all our new friends when we hit the road. I love all of Paul’s stories, but The Ghosts of Christmas Eve is one of my favorites and can’t wait to unveil this incredibly amazing new show for everyone.”

He further added, noting:

“We know some people may be having tough times, so we worked hard with the local promoters and arenas to have a low priced $29 ticket to do our part in helping out. God Bless all of you and see you in November and December when we celebrate in-person once again.”

Pre-sales for the Trans Siberian Orchestra fan club members will kick off on September 8 at 10 am on September 9 at 10 am PT. The general on-sale will begin on September 16 at 10 am PT. During the general public on-sale, special $29 tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last. Trans Siberian Orchestra tickets are available for purchase via the band’s official website.

Trans Siberian Orchestra 2022 Tour Dates

Nov. 16 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 16 - Council Bluffs, IA - Mid America Center (Evening)

Nov. 17 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena (Evening)

Nov. 18 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum (Evening)

Nov. 19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 19 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 20 - Colorado Springs, CO - World Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 20 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 25 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena (Evening)

Nov. 25 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 26 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 26 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 27 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena (Evening)

Nov. 27 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza (Matinee & Evening)

Nov. 28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center (Evening)

Nov. 30 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena (Evening)

Dec. 01 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center (Evening)

Dec. 01 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena (Evening)

Dec. 02 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 02 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 03 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 03 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 04 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 04 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 07 - Austin, TX - Moody Center (Evening)

Dec. 07 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena (Evening)

Dec. 08 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center (Evening)

Dec. 08 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena (Evening)

Dec. 09 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena (Evening)

Dec. 09 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 10 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 10 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 11 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena (Evening)

Dec. 14 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena (Evening)

Dec. 15 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC (Evening)

Dec. 15 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena (Evening)

Dec. 16 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (Evening)

Dec. 16 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 17 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 18 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 21 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 21 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 22 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 22 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 23 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 23 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 26 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 27 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 29 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 29 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 30 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Matinee & Evening)

Dec. 30 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center (Matinee & Evening)

Trans Siberian Orchestra will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. Desi O'Neill, wife of the late TSO founder Paul O'Neill, said,

"We want to thank the fans so much for the kindness they showed in coming out last year. It meant the world to our family. Moreover, the credit for any charitable donation is due to you not us. The only way we are able to help all is because of you."

More about Trans Siberian Orchestra

Trans Siberian Orchestra is an American rock band founded in 1996 by producer, composer, and lyricist Paul O'Neill. The lineup of Trans Siberian Orchestra went on to feature Jon Oliva and Al Pitrelli (both members of Savatage) and keyboardist and co-producer Robert Kinkel to form the core of the creative team. O’Neill passed away on April 5, 2017. The band gained popularity when they began touring in 1999 after completing their second album, The Christmas Attic.

Trans Siberian Orchestra is known for their rock operas including Christmas Eve and Other Stories, The Christmas Attic, Beethoven's Last Night, The Lost Christmas Eve, their two-disc Night Castle and Letters From the Labyrinth. Trans Siberian Orchestra's shows feature elaborate concerts which include a string section, a light show, lasers, moving trusses, video screens, and effects synchronized to music.

