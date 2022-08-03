World Athletics U20 Championships 2022: Day 3 schedule, Day 2 results, livestream details and more

The 19th edition of the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 completed Day 2 on Tuesday, August 2. The second day of the six-day-long competition featured a list of finals, including the men’s 100 meters, women’s javelin throw and men’s long jump. The mixed 4x400 meters relay finals also took place on Tuesday.
The world’s top emerging athletes came up against each other at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Santiago de Cali, Colombia.
At the end of World Athletics U20 Championships Day 2, the United States topped the medal tally by winning two gold medals, followed by Ethiopia with gold and silver. Kenya and South Africa shared the third spot with a gold and a bronze medal each.
World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 2022: Day 2 results
Day 2 of the World Athletics U20 Championships witnessed a few records as Letsile Tebogo of Botswana smashed his world U20 100m record. The sprinter put forth his A-game and retained his title with a time of 9.91.
Apart from this, Serbia’s Adriana Vilagos also set a championship record in the women’s javelin. Vilagos took the gold, setting a dominant mark of 63.52m. Colombian Valentina Barrios delighted the home crowd with her national U20 record of 57.84m to take silver.
Elsewhere, South Africa’s Mine de Klerk retained her world U20 title in the women’s shot put, with a mark of 17.17m. She was followed by Turkey’s Pinar Akyol (16.84m).
Meanwhile, the US quartet of Charlie Bartholomew, Madison Whyte, Will Sumner, and Kennedy Wade won the gold medal in the mixed 4x400m relay, with a time of 3:17.69. Team India grabbed the silver medal, finishing close at 3:17.76, while Jamaica completed the podium.
Men’s 100 Meters
Gold: Letsile TEBOGO 9.91 (BOT) WU20R
Silver: Bouwahjgie NKRUMIE (JAM) 10.02
Bronze: Benjamin RICHARDSON (RSA) 10.12
Women’s Javelin Throw
Gold: Adriana VILAGOŠ (SRB) 63.52 CR
Silver: Valentina BARRIOS (COL)) 57.84 NU20R
Bronze: Manuela ROTUNDO (URU) 55.11
Men’s Shot Put (6kg)
Gold: Tarik O'HAGAN (USA) 20.73 PB
Silver: Kobe LAWRENCE (JAM) 20.58 PB
Bronze: Tizian Noah LAURIA (GER) 20.55
Women’s Shot Put
Gold: Miné DE KLERK (RSA) 17.17
Silver: Pinar AKYOL (TUR) 16.84
Bronze: Zuzanna MAŚLANA (POL) 16.06 PB
Men’s Long Jump
Gold: Erwan KONATE (FRA) 8.08 WU20L
Silver: Alejandro A. PARADA (CUB) 7.91
Bronze: Gabriel Luiz BOZA (BRA) 7.90 =SB
Mixed 4x400 Meters Relay
Gold: USA 3:17.69 CR
Silver: IND 3:17.76 AU20R
Bronze: JAM 3:19.98
Here's the schedule for World Athletics U20 Championships Day 3 events (times are in EST)
Morning session
- 08:30 AM W 100 Metres Hurdles Heptathlon
- 09:00 AM M 3000 Metres Heats
- 09:11 AM W Hammer Throw Qualification - Group A
- 09:35 AM M 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats
- 09:40 AM W High Jump Heptathlon
- 09:45 AM W Long Jump Qualification
- 10:25 AM M 400 Metres Hurdles Heats
- 10:30 AM W Hammer Throw Qualification - Group B
- 11:25 AM M 200 Metres Heats
Afternoon session
- 15:00 PM W Shot Put Heptathlon
- 15:05 PM W 400 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final
- 15:35 PM M 200 Metres Semi-Final
- 15:55 PM W Pole Vault Final
- 16:05 PM W 100 Metres Semi-Final
- 16:30 PM W 200 Metres Heptathlon
- 17:00 PM W 400 Metres Semi-Final
- 17:14 PM W Discus Throw Final
- 17:25 PM M 400 Metres Semi-Final
- 17:55 PM M 1500 Metres Final
- 18:10 PM W 800 Metres Final
- 18:25 PM M 110m Hurdles (99.0cm) Final
- 18:35 PM W 100 Metres Final
The World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 can be viewed online. Every event of the competition is live streamed on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. The event ends on Saturday, August 6.