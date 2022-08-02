World Athletics U20 Championships 2022: Day 2 schedule, Day 1 results, live stream details and more

The 19th edition of the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 kicked off on Monday, August 1. The six-day-long competition features the world’s top emerging athletes. The event commenced at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Santiago de Cali, Colombia on Monday and will continue until Saturday, August 6.

The competition was flagged off with multiple heats and qualification events. A total of two finals were held on the opening afternoon of action at the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 - women’s 3000m and men’s 5000m.

At the end of Day 1, Ethiopia topped the medal tally, winning a gold and silver medal, followed by Kenya with a gold and bronze. Eritrea stood third with a silver and bronze.

World Athletics @WorldAthletics



Betty Chelangat strikes 3000m title in 9:01.03 and delivers the first gold medal of these championships to Kenya!



#WorldAthleticsU20 WORLD U20 CHAMPION 🥇Betty Chelangatstrikes 3000m title in 9:01.03 and delivers the first gold medal of these championships to Kenya! WORLD U20 CHAMPION 🥇Betty Chelangat 🇰🇪 strikes 3000m title in 9:01.03 and delivers the first gold medal of these championships to Kenya!#WorldAthleticsU20 https://t.co/0o4Ldl7AUH

World Athletics U20 Championships 2022: Day 1 Results

Kenya’s Betty Chelangat kicked off the competition by winning the maiden gold of the event in women’s 3000m. The Kenyan powered to the first gold medal of the championships. Chelangat crossed the finish line at 9:01.03. She was followed by Tsiyon Abebe (9:03.85) and Nancy Cherop (9:05.98).

In the second final of the day, Ethiopia’s Addisu Yihune took the men’s 5000m title. Yihune showcased a powerful display to win gold in 5000m with a time of 14:03.05. He was followed by Eritrea’s Merhawi Mebrahtu (14:03.33) and Habtom Samuel (14:03.67), who took the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

World Athletics @WorldAthletics



Addisu Yihune kicks to 14:03.05 and claims world U20 5000m title for 0.28!



Gold for Ethiopia! 🥇



#WorldAthleticsU20 WHAT A BATTLE ⚔️Addisu Yihunekicks to 14:03.05 and claims world U20 5000m title for 0.28!Gold for Ethiopia! 🥇 WHAT A BATTLE ⚔️Addisu Yihune 🇪🇹 kicks to 14:03.05 and claims world U20 5000m title for 0.28!Gold for Ethiopia! 🥇#WorldAthleticsU20 https://t.co/nGyxCSZmTq

World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 2022 women's 3000m results

Gold: Betty CHELANGAT (KEN) 9:01.03

Silver: Tsiyon ABEBE (ETH) 9:03.85

Bronze: Nancy CHEROP (KEN) 9:05.98

World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 2022 men's 5000m results

Gold: Addisu YIHUNE (ETH) 14:03.05

Silver: Merhawi MEBRAHTU (ERI) 14:03.33

Bronze: Habtom SAMUEL (ERI) 14:03.67

In other events, the U20 decathlon saw Gabriel Emmanuel of the Netherlands take the lead at the halfway stage with 4276 points. Emmanuel broke his personal bests in the 100m with 10.68 (0.3m/s), 400m (49.46) and long jump (7.30m). Event favorite Jacob Thelander of Sweden sat in second place with 4192 points. Canada's Nate Price is third with 4145 points.

The mixed 4x400m heats saw the US set a new championship record. Charlie Bartholomew, Madison Whyte, Will Summer and Kaylyn Brown marked their victory with a time of 3:18.65, easing past Jamaica’s time of 3:19.74.

World Athletics @WorldAthletics



Team USA goes through the mixed 4x400m heats in a championship record time of 3:18.65!



Results and qualifiers for the final buff.ly/3bkipGH



#WorldAthleticsU20 Relay madness 🤪Team USAgoes through the mixed 4x400m heats in a championship record time of 3:18.65!Results and qualifiers for the final Relay madness 🤪Team USA 🇺🇸 goes through the mixed 4x400m heats in a championship record time of 3:18.65!Results and qualifiers for the final 📊 buff.ly/3bkipGH #WorldAthleticsU20 https://t.co/6SIaRx3ScR

In women’s pole vault qualifiers, US twins Hana Moll and Amanda Moll both advanced with ease, with both achieving the 4.05m mark. France’s Elise Russis and Germany’s Chiara Sistermann, also advanced to the finals with a chance to win silverware.

Here's the schedule for World Athletics U20 Championships Day 2 events (times are in EST):

Morning session:

08:30 am M 110m Hurdles (99.0cm) Decathlon U20

09:00 am M Pole Vault Qualification

09:20 am M Discus Throw (1.750kg) Decathlon - Group A

09:35 am W 400 Metres Heats

10:20 am M High Jump Qualification

10:25 am M 400 Metres Heats

10:27 am M Discus Throw (1.750kg) Decathlon - Group B

11:25 am W 400 Metres Hurdles Heats

12:10 pm M Hammer Throw (6kg) Qualification - Group A

12:15 pm M Pole Vault Decathlon U20

12:30 pm W 100 Metres Heats

01:25 pm M Hammer Throw (6kg) Qualification - Group B

Afternoon Session:

02:50 pm M Javelin Throw Decathlon - Group A

03:10 pm M 110m Hurdles (99.0cm) Semi-Final

03:16 pm W Shot Put Final

03:40 pm M 100 Metres Semi-Final

04:00 pm M Javelin Throw Decathlon - Group B

04:10 pm W 800 Metres Semi-Final

04:16 pm M Long Jump Final

04:50 pm X 4x400 Metres Relay Final

05:15 pm M Shot Put (6kg) Final

05:20 pm W Javelin Throw Final

05:30 pm M 1500 Metres Decathlon U20

05:55 pm M 100 Metres Final

Viewers can watch all events of the World Athletics U20 Championships 22 online. The event will be live streamed on World Athletics YouTube and Facebook.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far