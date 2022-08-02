World Athletics U20 Championships 2022: Day 2 schedule, Day 1 results, live stream details and more

The 19th edition of the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 kicked off on Monday, August 1. The six-day-long competition features the world’s top emerging athletes. The event commenced at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Santiago de Cali, Colombia on Monday and will continue until Saturday, August 6.
The competition was flagged off with multiple heats and qualification events. A total of two finals were held on the opening afternoon of action at the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 - women’s 3000m and men’s 5000m.
At the end of Day 1, Ethiopia topped the medal tally, winning a gold and silver medal, followed by Kenya with a gold and bronze. Eritrea stood third with a silver and bronze.
World Athletics U20 Championships 2022: Day 1 Results
Kenya’s Betty Chelangat kicked off the competition by winning the maiden gold of the event in women’s 3000m. The Kenyan powered to the first gold medal of the championships. Chelangat crossed the finish line at 9:01.03. She was followed by Tsiyon Abebe (9:03.85) and Nancy Cherop (9:05.98).
In the second final of the day, Ethiopia’s Addisu Yihune took the men’s 5000m title. Yihune showcased a powerful display to win gold in 5000m with a time of 14:03.05. He was followed by Eritrea’s Merhawi Mebrahtu (14:03.33) and Habtom Samuel (14:03.67), who took the silver and bronze medals, respectively.
World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 2022 women's 3000m results
Gold: Betty CHELANGAT (KEN) 9:01.03
Silver: Tsiyon ABEBE (ETH) 9:03.85
Bronze: Nancy CHEROP (KEN) 9:05.98
World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 2022 men's 5000m results
Gold: Addisu YIHUNE (ETH) 14:03.05
Silver: Merhawi MEBRAHTU (ERI) 14:03.33
Bronze: Habtom SAMUEL (ERI) 14:03.67
In other events, the U20 decathlon saw Gabriel Emmanuel of the Netherlands take the lead at the halfway stage with 4276 points. Emmanuel broke his personal bests in the 100m with 10.68 (0.3m/s), 400m (49.46) and long jump (7.30m). Event favorite Jacob Thelander of Sweden sat in second place with 4192 points. Canada's Nate Price is third with 4145 points.
The mixed 4x400m heats saw the US set a new championship record. Charlie Bartholomew, Madison Whyte, Will Summer and Kaylyn Brown marked their victory with a time of 3:18.65, easing past Jamaica’s time of 3:19.74.
In women’s pole vault qualifiers, US twins Hana Moll and Amanda Moll both advanced with ease, with both achieving the 4.05m mark. France’s Elise Russis and Germany’s Chiara Sistermann, also advanced to the finals with a chance to win silverware.
Here's the schedule for World Athletics U20 Championships Day 2 events (times are in EST):
Morning session:
- 08:30 am M 110m Hurdles (99.0cm) Decathlon U20
- 09:00 am M Pole Vault Qualification
- 09:20 am M Discus Throw (1.750kg) Decathlon - Group A
- 09:35 am W 400 Metres Heats
- 10:20 am M High Jump Qualification
- 10:25 am M 400 Metres Heats
- 10:27 am M Discus Throw (1.750kg) Decathlon - Group B
- 11:25 am W 400 Metres Hurdles Heats
- 12:10 pm M Hammer Throw (6kg) Qualification - Group A
- 12:15 pm M Pole Vault Decathlon U20
- 12:30 pm W 100 Metres Heats
- 01:25 pm M Hammer Throw (6kg) Qualification - Group B
Afternoon Session:
- 02:50 pm M Javelin Throw Decathlon - Group A
- 03:10 pm M 110m Hurdles (99.0cm) Semi-Final
- 03:16 pm W Shot Put Final
- 03:40 pm M 100 Metres Semi-Final
- 04:00 pm M Javelin Throw Decathlon - Group B
- 04:10 pm W 800 Metres Semi-Final
- 04:16 pm M Long Jump Final
- 04:50 pm X 4x400 Metres Relay Final
- 05:15 pm M Shot Put (6kg) Final
- 05:20 pm W Javelin Throw Final
- 05:30 pm M 1500 Metres Decathlon U20
- 05:55 pm M 100 Metres Final
Viewers can watch all events of the World Athletics U20 Championships 22 online. The event will be live streamed on World Athletics YouTube and Facebook.