Noah Lyles recently reacted to 16-year-old Quincy Wilson's incredible performance at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in Boston.

The tournament kicked off on March 7 and saw several track and field athletes of the United States compete at the New Balance and the Reggie Lewis Track & Athletic Center. This event is one of the major championships for high school athletes before the indoor season comes to an end.

16-year-old Quincy Wilson clocked a massive personal best of 45.76s in the Boys 400m at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in Boston. In the process, Wilson broke the US High School National Record. The Bullis Track and Field athlete led the race from the first 100 and finished with a formidable lead.

Noah Lyles was impressed by Quincy Wilson's 400m run at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in Boston and took to social media to appreciate the youngster's talent.

"He is HIM!," wrote Lyles.

Expand Tweet

Noah Lyles on his goals for Paris Olympics 2024

Lyles at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

After the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Noah Lyles has his eyes set on the Paris Olympics 2024. With the huge build up leading up to the Olympic Games, the American has been very vocal of his expectations and goals at the showpiece event at the French capital.

Lyles won three gold medals at the World Championships in 2023 in Budapest, Hungary thereby repeating a feat which was previously achieved by the legendary sprinter Usain Bolt.

After the USATF Indoor Championships earlier this year, Lyles admitted that he desired to repeat last year's performance once again at the Olympics. However, this year he would be looking out for 4 medals which included the 4x400m relay as well, an event he never previously participated in as a senior.

“Last year I went out there and won three gold medals. This year I want to get four. And if I don’t get four, I am going after three world records,” he said.

As the Olympic season etches close, Lyles continues to pursue his dream of winning 4 medals at the Olympics.

The American has had an impressive 2024 season so far in indoors, winning the 60m event at the USATF Indoor Championships and the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. At the recently-concluded World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, he won two silvers, one in the 60m event and the other as part of the 4x400m relay team.