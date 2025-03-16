"Quincy Wilson took this s**t personally"- Fans react as the 17-year-old defeats Andrew Salvodon to win New Balance Nationals Championship Finals

Quincy Wilson displayed incredible athletic prowess in his latest appearance at the New Balance Indoor National Championships in the 400m. The 17-year-old athlete defeated Andrew Salvodon to break the meet record with a performance of 45.71s.

After a strong start, Wilson stormed to take the lead after crossing the 200m mark and continued his dominance to clinch the 400m title once again. Quincy Wilson faced a great challenge from Andrew Salvodon in the final moments of the race who trailed behind him by a small margin. Salvodon finished second with a performance of 45.84s.

The battle between the two athletes was highly anticipated by fans as they had competed against each other early in the 2025 Indoor Track season at the VA Showcase. In that race, Salvodon had triumphed over Wilson by a formidable lead, thereby adding to the excitement of the race.

Fans expressed their thoughts on Quincy Wilson defeating Andrew Salvodon after a loss early in the track season.

"Q took this s**t personally,"wrote a fan.

"Dang. A good run from all runners but Salvodon made his move too late into the race," wrote another fan.

" I can’t imagine how fast he’s gonna be once he cleans up his form while he grows stronger," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Dude went from not being in the race to on my dawg neck! Outdoor will get very interesting," tweeted a fan.

" That Salvodon kid is gonna be a super problem outdoors. Happy for Quincy still, he's still a kid doing kid stuff, and his coach/team don't seem like they're gonna rush him," another fan chimed in.

"Quincy rolled! But man Andrew was on his a** ya hear me! He should i have gotten out faster . A 22 and 23 split combo is insane!!" wrote another fan.

Quincy Wilson on facing a loss early in the track season

The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Quincy Wilson spoke about his early season loss to Andrew Salvodon in an appearance on 'Beyond the Records' podcast. The 17-year-old revealed how the loss helped him to change his mindset as well as reflect on multiple aspects of his performance as he geared up to compete in the 2025 season.

Moreover, he spoke about the dynamic nature of the track and revealed how great athletes can emerge anytime and hence it was very important to have a fierce competitive spirit along with great confidence while competing.

"The loss that I had a couple of weeks ago, I got to relook at everything differently. Just like, now it's time to change a lot of things around because there's always this person that's hungrier. You think that you are hungry but you never know what can happen," he said.

Furthermore, he expressed that the loss was necessary for him to understand the ups and downs in an athlete's life.

