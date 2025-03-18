Quincy Wilson makes his feelings known after his double gold medal-winning victory at the New Balance Indoor Nationals 

Quincy Wilson expressed his thoughts after an incredible set of performances at the New Balance Indoor Nationals Championships 2025. The American athlete won gold in the 400m and the 4x400m relay.

Wilson dominated the line-up in the 400m, winning the gold medal with a performance of 45.71s, and broke his meet record. The 17-year-old displayed great determination as he held on to his lead in the final moments of the 400m after being challenged by Andrew Salvodon to win the title. Moreover, the 4x400m relay team of Bullis High School clinched the victory with a formidable lead and a new High School Indoor record.

The team clocked 3:09.44 to set a new record and break the infamous three-minute and 10-second barrier in the Indoor 4x400m relay. Quincy Wilson received great praise from fans on social media for his dominance as he geared up to compete in the rest of the track season.

He penned a note of gratitude on Instagram and thanked his fans for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout the weekend.

"Grateful for every moment and deeply thankful for all the love and support this weekend at NBIN. #Run4ray #3peat," he wrote.

Quincy Wilson on facing health struggles

Quincy Wilson wins the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

In an interview with Citius Mag, Quincy Wilson spoke about facing health struggles before the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. The American athlete revealed that he had worked hard to prepare for the race despite being sick.

Wilson shared that it took him a long time to return to his form as he was using his inhaler to tackle asthma. The youngster ensured that all the conditions were right for him to put in a strong performance at the New Balance Indoor National Championships.

"I think it was a great atmosphere because I was hyped up. I put in lot of work into this. Beyond just the win because I honestly haven't ran since USA's. I haven't ran since USA's I've been in the bed. I was real sick, I had bad asthma. So, it took me a long time to like get back. I have been using my inhaler. I have been trying to get everything to make sure that I was right for today," he said. (1:00 onwards)

Furthermore, he felt the atmosphere in the Arena was conducive for the athletes to put forward their best performance.

