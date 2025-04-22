NFL insider compares Shedeur Sanders to Teddy Bridgewater as Colorado QB's draft stock continues to tank

One of the most contentious quarterback prospects in this year's draft class is Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. SI's Albert Breer recently compared him to Teddy Bridgewater, the former backup QB of the Detroit Lions.

“The physical tools are good, not great," Breer wrote on Tuesday. "The arm talent, athleticism, size, and all the core things a scout would look at are OK."

Breer also shared the assessment of an NFC quarterback coach about Sanders' game.

“He doesn’t play with good feet," the NFC quarterback coach said. "He’s late on stuff, and he has an average arm. His accuracy is OK, but he has no timing, no anticipation. He flashes some throws, but he’s an average player, not a great athlete."

The 2025 NFL draft is just a few days away, and Sanders has been under intense scrutiny. Many draft evaluators and analysts have been pleased with his ability to analyze information when around the line of scrimmage; however, some are worried about his ceiling and believe that he is not good enough to be a top 15 pick.

Bridgewater started his career with the Minnesota Vikings after being selected with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. His 2016 season and much of 2017 were marred by a serious knee injury after he made the Pro Bowl in 2015.

Bridgewater then played for the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets before last suiting up for the Detroit Lions in the 2023-2024 season.

Shedeur Sanders' NFLdDraft projection

At one point during this year's draft cycle, Shedeur Sanders was projected to be selected as high as the first overall pick. However, in recent weeks, there has been speculation that the son of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders might not be selected in the first round.

Some mock drafts still see Sanders being selected at No. 2 overall by the Cleveland Browns, with Miami's Cam Ward predicted to be the first overall pick, but Sanders might potentially fall further down the draft boards.

Sanders may likely be selected in the first round by the any of these teams: the Browns at No. 2, the New York Giants at No. 3, the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6, the New Orleans Saints at No. 9, the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21 or the LA Rams at No. 26.

However, there are reasons to be skeptical about his upside as an NFL quarterback, with concerns about his arm talent and athleticism. It has led to questions about whether he will be selected in the first round.

