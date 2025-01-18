"Going nowhere this offseason": Fans clap back at NFL analyst for take on Marcus Freeman and the Bears

Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame Fighting Irish are getting ready to play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the national championship game. With the game set to kick off on Monday, there is not much time for the team to prepare. However, that has not stopped rumors from spreading about Freeman joining an NFL team.

On Friday's episode of "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Colin Cowherd spoke about the possibility of Freeman joining the Chicago Bears as their next head coach. He compared Freeman to Sean McVay as a great young head coach and thinks hiring him would be smart for the Bears.

Notre Dame fans were unhappy with Cowherd's take, with many clapping back at him in the comments.

"Stay delusional bro. Marcus Freeman is going nowhere this offseason except home with his family. He could be at Notre Dame for the next 20 years, or more. Coach K was at Duke for 42 years. That’s never going to happen with any NFL Head Coaching gig," one fan wrote.

"If Freeman leaves Notre Dame for the NFL, he will be more hated than Brian Kelly. He'll be loudly booked by every Irish fan in every stadium he visits. I don't think he's going anywhere win or lose," one fan commented.

"How so? cause hes young? this doesnt make any sense lol," one fan added.

Notre Dame fans continued to say Freeman is going nowhere in the comments.

"Nice try. I'd want him to leave ND too if I were a USC fan. Ain't going nowhere," one fan wrote.

"Freeman isn’t leaving Notre Dame and as an ND fan and Bears fan please let him stay at Notre Dame," one fan commented.

"Love Colin but sometimes you ask yourself if he’s actually watching the games closely when he says sh*t like this," one fan added.

Marcus Freeman would be one of the youngest NFL coaches

If the Chicago Bears hired Marcus Freeman, he would be one of the youngest coaches in the league. Having turned 39 early this month, only two coaches would be younger than him: Rams coach Sean McVay (38) and Seahawks' Mike Macdonald (37).

However, Freeman is not focused on a move to the NFL at the moment. Instead, he is preparing his team for Monday's national championship game.

