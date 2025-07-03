  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Going to send you the Wikipedia page for Cam Newton": Analyst trolls Paul Finebaum for putting Arch Manning on same level as Tim Tebow

"Going to send you the Wikipedia page for Cam Newton": Analyst trolls Paul Finebaum for putting Arch Manning on same level as Tim Tebow

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 03, 2025 05:59 GMT
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

Paun Finebaum dubbed Arch Manning as the best college quarterback since Tim Tebow. However, CFB analyst Kevin Clark doesn't agree with Finebaum. After two seasons as the backup to Quinn Ewers, Manning is gearing up for his debut as the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback.

Ad

On Wednesday's episode of ESPN's "First Take," Kevin Clark trolled Paul Finebaum. He argued that Tim Tebow might not have been the best quarterback since Cam Newton was also in the conversation.

Clark said that Arch Manning still has a lot to prove this season.

"Paul, you know how much respect I have for you," Clark said. "I love everything you do. I'm going to send you the Wikipedia page for Cam Newton as soon as I get off the air because he's the best. And then there's some work to do as far as Arch being as good as-first of all- a lot of guys, but Baker Mayfield being one of the best guys we've sen in the past decade.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
I'm not even sure, by the way, that Tim Tebow was the best quarterback in 2008- Gator- when you talk about Cam Newton being in that quarterback room. So, I think Arch Manning, if he was standing right here, would agree with me because the Manning family, Paul, has done everything right- as far as sitting for two years, as far as not going and even looking at the portal, not trying to skip steps in this process." (Timestamp- 1:00).
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Tebow played for the Florida Gators from 2006 to 2009. He led the team to two national championships. Cam Newton was the backup to Tebow for two years before transferring to play for Blinn College after felony charges.

He became the QB1 for the Auburn Tigers during the 2010 season and led them to a national championship before going No. 1 to the Panthers in the 2011 NFL draft.

CFB analyst heaps praise on Arch Manning's game ahead of debut as Longhorns QB1

Last season, Arch Manning gave fans a glimpse of his talent in the 10 games he played for Steve Sarkisian's team. Analyst EJ Manuel came forward to heap praise on the quarterback's game ahead of the 2025 season.

Ad
"The biggest thing I noticed as I'm watching the tape is the calm footwork," Mauel said on ESPN's Get Up. "When you watch young quarterbacks that are freshmen, sophomore guys, they're chattering their feet all the time because they're waiting for receivers to come up, and they're not as sure." (Timestamp-1:20)

youtube-cover

EJ Manuel dissected Manning's performance against Mississippi State last year to highlight his point. He said the quarterback's two-year stint under learning Steve Sarkisian's scheme will pay dividends this upcoming season.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications