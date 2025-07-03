"Going to send you the Wikipedia page for Cam Newton": Analyst trolls Paul Finebaum for putting Arch Manning on same level as Tim Tebow

Paun Finebaum dubbed Arch Manning as the best college quarterback since Tim Tebow. However, CFB analyst Kevin Clark doesn't agree with Finebaum. After two seasons as the backup to Quinn Ewers, Manning is gearing up for his debut as the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback.

On Wednesday's episode of ESPN's "First Take," Kevin Clark trolled Paul Finebaum. He argued that Tim Tebow might not have been the best quarterback since Cam Newton was also in the conversation.

Clark said that Arch Manning still has a lot to prove this season.

"Paul, you know how much respect I have for you," Clark said. "I love everything you do. I'm going to send you the Wikipedia page for Cam Newton as soon as I get off the air because he's the best. And then there's some work to do as far as Arch being as good as-first of all- a lot of guys, but Baker Mayfield being one of the best guys we've sen in the past decade.

I'm not even sure, by the way, that Tim Tebow was the best quarterback in 2008- Gator- when you talk about Cam Newton being in that quarterback room. So, I think Arch Manning, if he was standing right here, would agree with me because the Manning family, Paul, has done everything right- as far as sitting for two years, as far as not going and even looking at the portal, not trying to skip steps in this process." (Timestamp- 1:00).

Tebow played for the Florida Gators from 2006 to 2009. He led the team to two national championships. Cam Newton was the backup to Tebow for two years before transferring to play for Blinn College after felony charges.

He became the QB1 for the Auburn Tigers during the 2010 season and led them to a national championship before going No. 1 to the Panthers in the 2011 NFL draft.

CFB analyst heaps praise on Arch Manning's game ahead of debut as Longhorns QB1

Last season, Arch Manning gave fans a glimpse of his talent in the 10 games he played for Steve Sarkisian's team. Analyst EJ Manuel came forward to heap praise on the quarterback's game ahead of the 2025 season.

"The biggest thing I noticed as I'm watching the tape is the calm footwork," Mauel said on ESPN's Get Up. "When you watch young quarterbacks that are freshmen, sophomore guys, they're chattering their feet all the time because they're waiting for receivers to come up, and they're not as sure." (Timestamp-1:20)

EJ Manuel dissected Manning's performance against Mississippi State last year to highlight his point. He said the quarterback's two-year stint under learning Steve Sarkisian's scheme will pay dividends this upcoming season.

