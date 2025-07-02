Chase Daniel sends 5-word message as NFL analyst crowns Arch Manning "best QB" since Tim Tebow 

Former NFL quarterback turned analyst Chase Daniel reacted to Mike Finebaum's remarks about Arch Manning, who is preparing for his first full-time starting season with the Texas Longhorns. After spending his first two college seasons soaking up as much information as possible, he's set to take over Quinn Ewers and try to lead Texas to a national championship.

During Tuesday's edition of ESPN's "Get Up," Finebaum showered the young quarterback with praise, predicting a Heisman-worthy season for the Manning Dynasty member.

"I think there's a big chance that Arch Manning will be sitting on the front row in New York at the Heisman ceremony," Finebaum said. "That's assuming that his team does what it's supposed to do and compete not only for the ACC or the national championship, and I really believe they will.

After saying he thought Texas was good enough to beat Ohio State and go on to win the national championship last season, Finebaum compared Manning to one of the most exciting quarterback prospects in the last 20 years.

"I believe also, that Arch Manning is the best college football quarterback we have seen since Tim Tebow entered the scene in 2006."

Daniel replied to these words, saying that he's convinced Finebaum bought into that notion.

"I think @finebaum actually believes this," he wrote.

Arch Manning played in 10 games last season (started in two), making a good impression among Longhorns fans. The New Orleans native completed 61 passes on 90 attempts, racking up 939 yards and nine touchdowns against only interceptions.

The Longhorns' championship quest was stopped by the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinal. They have renewed expectations for the 2025 season, more so with Manning taking over under center.

Arch Manning names 2 NFL QBs he's learning from

During his appearance at the Manning Passing Academy last week, Arch Manning revealed he's been watching two of the best NFL quarterbacks in order to prepare for his first season as a starter.

"I'm watching a lot of Josh Allen and Joe Burrow right now. Those are my guys," Manning said. "Because they're dogs. I'm watching some of their college film right now. They're just good players, elite competitors and fun to watch."

Depending on how this season goes, Manning would be a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft if he decides to become eligible for the big event.

