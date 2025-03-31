“Gonna be a problem too”: 10yr NFL-vet delivers clear verdict on Travis Hunter’s brother after his eye-catching performance

After brother Travis Hunter dominated college football for the past few years, Trayvis Hunter is well on his way to continuing the family legacy. The younger Hunter showcased his skills at the OT7 tournament this weekend, and his ability to get open was on full display.

Trayvis was so good at running routes that his highlights caught the eye of a good number of people. Among them was former NFL linebacker Jamie Winborn, who shared his thoughts in response to a video on the OT7 Instagram account.

“He balled today!! I watch him, he’s extremely active and understands how and when to pace routes!! He’s gonna be a Problem too,” Winborn commented.

Winborn was a 10-year NFL veteran who also excelled in college, earning a couple of All-SEC second-team nods at Vanderbilt.

The Effingham County wide receiver has a couple of years to go before playing college football as a Class of 2027 prospect. However, Trayvis Hunter has already received four offers from schools, including Jackson State, where his brother Travis began his college career.

The OT7 is a seven-on-seven, no-helmet football league that allows little contact and focuses on athletes' skills. Among those who have been showcased by the organization are Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava and Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood.

New England HC addresses Trayvis Hunter's brother's position

Travis Hunter is expected to be a top five pick in April’s NFL draft, and one of the teams that have been associated with the wide receiver/ cornerback is the New England Patriots.

While Hunter has expressed his desire to play both ways as he did in college, some teams reportedly would prefer him to play on just one side of the ball. Patriots coach Mike Vrabel shared his thoughts at the NFL meetings on Monday.

“We’ve never seen a player necessarily do it," Vrabel said. "I think there’s some things (Hunter) can improve on by probably concentrating on just one position. But (we’re) never going to put any restrictions on Travis or any player.”

The coach added that Hunter would probably start at one position and some duties on the other side of the would be added eventually.

Given that the Patriots already have Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis playing cornerback, it’s likely they would employ Hunter mainly as a wide receiver. He finished with 96 catches, 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in his last season at Colorado.

