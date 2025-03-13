“Good to see my friend”: Former Auburn HC Tommy Tuberville shares smiles with Nick Saban

Former Auburn Tigers coach Tommy Tuberville shared a photo of him and former rival Nick Saban. Tuberville was Auburn's head coach from 1999 until 2008 and coached against Saban.

Ad

"Good to see my friend Nick Saban. War Eagle," Tubberville wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tuberville is currently the US Senator for Alabama. He got into politics after being a college football head coach from 1995 until 2016.

Tuberville coached at Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech and Cincinnati going 159-99 all-time as a college football head coach. He led the Tigers to an SEC championship in 2004.

Tommy Tuberville explains meeting Nick Saban

Nick Saban has worked as an analyst on College GameDay after retirement, but Tommy Tuberville thinks the former Alabama coach would do well in politics as they had dinner to discuss plenty of topics, including politics.

Ad

“I had dinner couple nights ago up here with Saban and [Mike] Krzyzewski from Duke," Tuberville said, via YellowHammer.

"You know, both those guys retired, and I’m trying to get them to run for public office — I think they’re making too much money do that — but as we sit there and talk, I told Nick this, ‘Nick, I went to the I went to the game Saturday, Auburn-Alabama, and I’ve never seen such athletes on the court, on both sides.’”

Ad

Although Tuberville wants Saban to go into politics, the former college football coach is still involved in football.

Tuberville also says he will be back running for Senator of Alabama in 2026 and is confident he can win.

“Well, as I’ve told people, I want to help the people of Alabama. I did this to help the people. We had to get Doug Jones out. I was going to run for governor to begin with, but Kay Ivey had just gone in,” Tuberville said.

Tubberville has been in office since January 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.