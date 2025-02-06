Did Tommy Tuberville coach Patrick Mahomes in college? Exploring Chiefs QB's background

President of the United States Donald Trump made quite the claim this week about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. President Trump was in the middle of signing an executive order when he made the erroneous claim that Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville once coached Mahomes during his days at Texas Tech.

“And Tommy Tuberville, a great coach. You know his quarterback was named Mahomes. He was a great college coach," Trump said. "I said how good was he? He said 'You don’t wanna know how good, he made me into a great coach.' He’s a pretty good quarterback, right? Yeah, he’s pretty good. He’s a good guy too.”

Tuberville did, in fact, serve as the head coach for Texas Tech from 2010 to 2012. However, he would leave to take up the head coaching position for Cincinnati in 2013, where he remained until 2016. Mahomes did not arrive at Texas Tech until 2014, well after Tuberville had departed from the program. Tuberville worked as an analyst with ESPN before he decided to run for the Senate.

As for Mahomes, he was coached by former Arizona Cardinals head coach and current Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Following a three-year stint with the Red Raiders, Mahomes declared for the 2017 NFL Draft and was selected 10th overall by the Chiefs.

Sep 10, 2016; Tempe, AZ, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Patrick Mahomes II (5) and head coach Kliff Kingsbury against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first quarter at Sun Devil Stadium. - Source: Imagn

After serving as a backup to quarterback Alex Smith during his first NFL season, Mahomes has evolved into, arguably, the best quarterback of his generation. With three Super Bowl rings, an MVP in each of those games, to go along with two league MVP awards, Mahomes has built up quite a resume in his professional career.

Patrick Mahomes on the cusp of history

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after Super Bowl LV - Source: Imagn

Patrick Mahomes has the opportunity to do something that no NFL team has ever done before. Mahomes and the Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend in Super Bowl LIX. Should the Chiefs emerge victorious, they'll become the first team in league history to have won three Super Bowls in a row.

If Mahomes is able to lead his team to this historical accolade, some argue he'll be in the conversation with Tom Brady as the greatest quarterback of all time. President Trump will be in attendance for the festivities in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Caesers Superdome.

On Wednesday, Mahomes admitted that it'll be exciting to play in front of the sitting US President and said:

"It's always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president. Someone that is at the top position in our country"

