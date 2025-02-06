It's officially Super Bowl week with the Big Game merely four days away. The Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out with the Kansas City Chiefs in what will be a rematch of their 2023 meeting at the same stage. This time around, however, there will be a few more faces in attendance.

President Donald Trump is expected to take in the sights as Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs chase what was earlier labeled as a pipe dream - winning three Super Bowls on the bounce. As they chase the historic feat, it appears the Chiefs have Trump's support.

During the signing of an executive order to prevent transgender women from competing in female sports, Trump made an erroneous claim, saying that Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville (the author of the bill in question) coached Patrick Mahomes in college.

“And Tommy Tuberville, a great coach. You know his quarterback was named Mahomes. He was a great college coach," Trump said. "I said how good was he? He said 'You don’t wanna know how good, he made me into a great coach.'

"He’s a pretty good quarterback, right? Yeah, he’s pretty good. He’s a good guy too.”

Why Donald Trump was wrong about Tommy Tuberville coaching Patrick Mahomes

There was only one problem with Trump's supposed conversation with Tuberville - he never coached Mahomes in college. He was then named the head coach at the University of Cincinnati in 2012. After that stint, Tuberville landed a job as a college football analyst with ESPN. He then ran for the U.S. Senate in 2019 and was officially sworn in in January 2021.

Mahomes, meanwhile, entered the Texas Tech program in 2014 where he was coached by former Arizona Cardinals head coach and current Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Mahomes played for the Red Raiders for three years before entering the 2017 NFL Draft where he was selected by the Chiefs with the 10th overall pick. The rest, as they say, is history.

In any case, Trump will be in attendance at Caesers Superdome when Mahomes' Chiefs face off against Jalen Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles. On Wednesday, Mahomes was asked for his thoughts on Trump watching on from a suite at Super Bowl 59.

Mahomes said that "it's always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president," adding that it's also cool to hear that Trump has seen him play football.

