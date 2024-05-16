“Goosebumps”: Fans can't contain excitement as EA Sports College Football 25 soundtrack makes way

With College Football 25 set to release in July, the hype is higher than ever for the return of the beloved college football video game franchise. The producer of the game, Electronic Arts, had produced a previous series of college football video games, NCAA Football, which was terminated in 2013.

A recent report from the Tennesean surfaced on the internet showing the recording of part of the soundtrack of the new game. Fans were quick to react, with most of them feeling nostalgic at seeing this report:

"You’re gonna make me cry man"

Someone pointed out that having the school marching bands participating would make it special:

"Bro marching band covers of each song on the soundtrack would be (Fire emoji)"

Nostalgia was the biggest common feeling:

"Goosebumps"

In general, nostalgia was all around this bit of news.

Screenshot of fan reactions

Why was College Football 25's predecessor, NCAA Football, terminated?

The video game series was terminated due to a lawsuit from student athletes who wanted to stop their schools and EA from profiting from their names, image and likeness withouth them getting some of the proceeds.

It was former UCLA Bruins college basketball player Ed O'Bannon who led the led the antitrust class-action lawsuit against the videogame publisher and the College Licensing Company.

While the video games didn't directly use the players name, the plaintiffs argued that the avatars in the game resembled them and that the defendants had been using their image and likeness without their permission.

It was this lawsuit that formed one of the foundations of what eventually became the basis for NIL deals. These deals became a reality in 2021, and almost immediatly EA Sports announced that it would have a new video game series for college football.

The game could turn out to be a new moneymaker to the already highest earning ever generation of college athletes.