“Got the same colors as f***ing Ohio State”: Michigan’s Brandyn Hillman keeps Buckeyes rivalry burning with savage New Mexico diss

Brandyn Hillman kept the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry alive before the start of the 2025 season. During an interview after Tuesday's practice, the safety was asked to share his thoughts on their season opener against the New Mexico Lobos on August 30.When talking about his preparations, Hillman highlighted how New Mexico's jersey colors are similar to the Ohio State Buckeyes, which gives him the motivation to go all out in that game.&quot;It's pretty easy (to flip the switch from practice to game),&quot; Hillman said. &quot;Just seeing a different color. You know, how I look at it is they got the same color as the f**king Ohio State. So, I just like it like that to be honest.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Michigan Wolverines secured a four-game winning streak in their rivalry with Ryan Day's team. Last season, they secured a 13-10 victory on the road over the Buckeyes. However, Day's team qualified for the 12-team playoffs and emerged as the national champion.On the other hand, Sherrone Moore secured an 8-5 campaign during his debut with Michigan and led them to the Bowl games. They also won the ReliaQuest Bowl following a 19-13 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.The Michigan Wolverines next take on Ohio State on November 29. Fans are excited to see whether Moore can extend the winning streak to five games or if Day will finally break the curse.Colin Cowherd explains how Ohio State's loss to Michigan was good for CFB's brand valueOn Monday, football pundit Colin Cowherd talked about the 2024 showdown between the two college football rivals. According to him, the loss was a positive result for college football's reputation in general.Cowherd explained how these storylines help keep the spirit of the game alive.&quot;Well, I think what's happening in the sport is something,&quot; Cowherd said on the Joel Klatt show (Timestamp-2:30). &quot;My primary complaint has been for years, we don't have enough great games. Too many people gaming the system. They're ducking big games. ...&quot;&quot;The system is not as punitive. The storylines will last longer. There will be more fluid and I think we really saw it last year. I think Ohio State losing to Michigan, though Buckeye fans would disagree, was great for the sport, because Ohio State, as a 20=point favorite, lost and still got into the playoffs and won the natty. That's the NFL.&quot;Sherrone Moore will be looking to improve on his debut campaign with the team this upcoming season. Can the Wolverines go on to win their first natty in 2025 following Jim Harbaugh's departure?