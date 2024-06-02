“Got em today!!” - Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart and team go out fishing during CFB offseason

Jaxson Dart and his Ole Miss teammates went fishing on Saturday, taking advantage of the college football offseason. The other Rebels QB Walker Howard shared snippets of their fishing trip on Instagram. The group posed for pictures on the boat, showing off the catch of the day.

Dart’s love for fishing is well-known in the college football world, and the QB regularly shares updates about his fishing trips. It was his after-school ritual in third grade. Now, he is enjoying one of his favorite activities with his teammates.

Here are some snippets of Dart and his Ole Miss Rebels teammates on the fishing expedition in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The view from the boat. (Instagram/Walker Howard)

“Got em today,” an Instagram story reshared by Walker Howard read.

Jaxson Dart and his teammates posing with their catch. (Instagram/Walker Howard)

Apart from Howard and Dart, tight end Hudson Wolfe, offensive lineman Reece McIntyre and offensive tackle Diego Pounds were also on the trip. Their friend and entrepreneur Chase Pique was also present.

According to his parents, Dart spent all his free time fishing while growing up in Kaysville, Utah. They would have to drive out and get him home long after his curfew time because he would be so engrossed in fishing at the local lake.

In a November 2021 interview, Dart credited fishing for teaching him patience, a life skill necessary for a career in sports. Now he is sharing it with his equally enthusiastic teammates.

Jaxson Dart’s approachable style of leadership, inspired by Tom Brady

Jaxson Dart has always been available for his teammates, whether it may be for a chat or a fishing trip. According to him, his inspiration for this style of leadership is NFL legend Tom Brady.

It all started with a conversation about the seven-time Super Bowl champion with retired coach Charlie Weis Sr. Weis, who was Brady’s first OC in the NFL in the early 2000s, told Dart all about TB12’s style.

“I think that when you can look at a quarterback and really say, ‘Okay, I trust him.’ I see that he cares more than just about himself,” Dart said.

The Ole Miss QB said he learned that Brady cared about everyone on the team. Dart said he is an outgoing person and loves creating new relationships with people. That, according to him, is what lasts a lifetime.