"Got more money than me": NFL star stunned to see Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith's bank account

Ohio State star receiver Jeremiah Smith, widely projected as one of the top players in college football in 2025, is already reaping the benefits of the sport’s new era. Smith, who broke Ohio State’s freshman receiving record while helping the Buckeyes win a national title last year, was one of the cover athletes for College Football 26 game alongside Alabama’s Ryan Williams.
In a clip from Brandon Marshall’s "I AM ATHLETE" series, the former NFL receiver was caught off guard while comparing bank accounts with Smith on their phones. Marshall, who last played in 2018, burst out laughing, saying:
“Jeremiah’s got more money than me!... and I know that’s one account.”
College standouts like Smith earn big money before ever reaching the NFL through NIL deals. Marshall’s reaction made it clear just how far player earnings have come since his days in the league.
Jeremiah Smith spent $10,500 on a rare pair of Chrome Hearts pants before selling them for $6,000
Jeremiah Smith, a rising college football star with a reported $4 million annual NIL value (via On3), made waves this summer for splurging $10,500 on a rare pair of Chrome Hearts pants, only to flip them later for a steep loss.
By June, Smith turned up at a resale shop looking to unload the pants. Video clips show he reportedly haggled with the store owner, agreeing to settle the final payout with a coin toss: if he called it right, he’d pocket $6,000; if not, he’d get just $4,000. Smith won, walking away with $6,000, still about $4,500 shy of what he paid.
The Ohio State Buckeyes will open the 2025 football season at home against Texas on Aug. 30 at noon ET. The game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus will air on FOX.
