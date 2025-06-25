"This is too low" - Fans react to Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith's overall rating in CFB 26

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith had an impressive debut with the Ohio State Buckeyes last season. The former five-star recruit helped Ryan Day's team to a national championship and tallied a total of 1,315 yards and 15 TDs receiving. Smith was honored as a First-Team All-American and Freshman All-American for his contributions on the field.

After an electrifying debut, college football fans have been curious about Jeremiah Smith's rating in the upcoming EA Sports College Football 26 game. The sequel to last year's successful CFB 25 is scheduled to be launched on July 10.

On Tuesday, 'College Football Headlines' revealed Jeremiah Smith's rating in CFB 26. The Ohio State wide receiver is a 99 overall with several different physical and mental traits in the game. He is also the first player to be given a 99 overall rating after EA Sports brought back the franchise last year after a decade-long hiatus.

Fans took to social media to react and share their thoughts on Jeremiah Smith's EA Sports College Football 26 rating.

"Lowkey this is too low," one fan commented.

"Incredibly deserved," another fan said.

"He's the best player in the country," this fan wrote.

"He should not have shift, he should have sure hands instead," another fan suggested

"Overrated," this fan said.

"The glaze is crazy," another fan commented.

Apart from his incredibly high rating, the Ohio State wide receiver is also the cover athlete for the standard edition of the game. He poses with Alabama star Ryan Williams in front of the logos of various college teams for the CFB 26 standard edition. The deluxe edition includes several other players and ex-stars like Reggie Bush.

Ex-OSU star shares his feelings about Jeremiah Smith heading into Year 2

Former Buckeyes star Terry McLaurin was in Columbus for a charity golf event. During an interaction with the media, the 2x Pro Bowler was asked to share his thoughts on Jeremiah Smith after winning the national championship as a true freshman.

McLaurin had high praise for the sophomore WR and expects him to improve this upcoming season.

"Oh man, he's unbelievable," McLaurin said. "Honestly, the way he plays at that size. You know what I mean? He already has an NFL frame. I know he's being coached by the greatest WR coach in the country right now with Coach Hartline, and he is in an environment that is really gonna push him to be ready for the next level."

"But it's going to be incredibly cool to see how he can develop and get better in Year 2... I think we haven't seen the best of him yet..."

Ryan Day and his team begin their 2025 campaign with a game against the Texas Longhorns on August 30. It is scheduled to be played at Ohio Stadium and will kick off at noon ET.

