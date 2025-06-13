"Jeremiah Smith looks leaner": Ohio State fans buzz over new picture from Ryan Day's 2025 offseason practice

Jeremiah Smith and the Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for the new season. Ryan Day's team is in the midst of offseason training, and Smith looks like he has been busy in the gym.

On Thursday, Ohio State football shared a picture of the wide receiver alongside Day and his teammates, OL Austin Siereveld and LB Garrett Stover, who were named the "Dudes of THE Week."

Smith put up 1,315 yards and 15 TDs receiving in 16 games while helping the Buckeyes to a national championship in his freshman year. He was also honored as a First-Team All-American while also being named the Big Ten Receiver of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on Smith's physique in the photo.

"Jeremiah Smith looks leaner that means he going to be even faster even though he already is," one fan commented.

"Number 4 looks like he could be pretty good this year," another fan stated, referring to Smith.

"Jeremiah is a very hard worker!!" this fan said.

More fans shared their reactions to the photo of Smith and co.

"JJ just different," another fan wrote.

"JJ grinding... oh my," this fan commented.

"CFB is not ready for dreaded JJ," another fan said.

Apart from making a statement during his freshman campaign, Smith also made waves off-field. He was named the cover athlete for EA Sports College Football 26 game alongside Alabama's Ryan Williams.

ESPN analyst makes case for Jeremiah Smith to win Heisman Trophy in 2025

In an article published May 30, ESPN's Pamela Maldonado made the case for betting on Jeremiah Smith to win the Heisman Trophy in 2025. At the time, ESPN BET had the Ohio State wide receiver priced at +900 to claim the award, which was tied with Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier for the second-shortest odds behind Arch Manning.

Maldonado thinks Smith's highlight-reel plays will be crucial in his Heisman case, as will his connection with QB Julian Sayin.

"The best-case scenario for Smith is for him to develop early chemistry with redshirt freshman QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State going over 10.5 wins and the Buckeyes returning to the College Football Playoff with Smith leading the offense," Maldonando wrote.

But Maldonado also pointed out the possibility that, because Sayin is still young, he could potentially hold Smith's production back.

