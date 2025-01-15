“Gotta be the dumbest father and son combination”: When Coach Prime dropped hilarious comment after Deion Sanders Jr. caused trouble at his ranch

Deion Sanders is in the spotlight on Tuesday, as he usually is. This time around, he's again been linked to the Dallas Cowboys, his former team, which is in the market for a new coach after parting ways with Mike McCarthy. However, this doesn't seem to be stopping Coach Prime from enjoying his life and the offseason.

Last week, a video appeared on Instagram showing Deion Sanders alongside his oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., enjoying a day at the coach's ranch in Texas.

"We gotta be the dumbest father and son combination! ... Shoot the wood, dawg, and see if it catches on fire!" Deion Sanders said in the video as his son held what looked like a futuristic-looking firearm.

To their surprise, the grass around them caught fire, and they seemed unable to stop it. Fortunately for them, Deion Sanders Jr. was able to fix his own mess with what seemed like a huge bucket of water.

"Fire, man! Oh, no! Oh, you! Oh, no, dawg! You gotta get off my property, man! It don't. ... uh uh uh NO. You got to go! No, that's too much for you, man! Dawg, don't hurt yourself! No, don't do your coat! ... Son, you saved the day! Messed up the day, but saved the day!" a clearly worried but beguiled Sanders said as his son fought the fire he had started.

Deion Sanders' ranch is located in Canton, Texas, 60 miles east of Dallas. The complex is known as Country Prime Ranch, and it's a 42-acre property.

Deion Sanders tells Jerry Jones he's not interested in the Dallas Cowboys job

On Monday, Deion Sanders told ESPN that he had spoken with Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, regarding the job vacancy at Arlington following the dismissal of Mike McCarthy.

“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders told ESPN. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up and process it and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder (Colorado), and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

Despite his denial of interest in the job, sources close to the franchise have said both parties are interested in open dialogue. According to USA Today, Deion Sanders has the best odds of becoming the new coach of the franchise.

