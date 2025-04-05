Grambling State HC Mickey Joseph urges NCAA to bring in systemic change

Mickey Joseph is an offensive guru and the head coach of the Grambling State Tigers. Joseph transitioned from college football quarterback to CFB wide receiver and quarterback coach. He has since ascended the ranks to become the 15th head coach of Grambling State.
Joseph has seen numerous sides of the college football spectrum. He's been a player, coach, coordinator, and now head coach. Hence, he's in a solid position to make suggestions for the improvement of the game.
According to Sports Illustrated, the Grambling State head coach suggested that schools should be compensated if a player opts to transfer somewhere else. Speaking ahead of the 2025 season, Mickey Joseph said,
"I think there needs to be a buyout. Because, if they move up from me and go to a Group of Five or a Power Five, I should get kind of a compensation for that. NCAA, if you are listening to me, I need a buyout."
Joseph believes that the current system barely encourages players to use smaller schools as stepping stones. After an impressive year at a "smaller program," these players will move to a program with a higher NIL budget.
"We understand, and I think the players understand that if they are here, and if they are sophomores, and if they have a big year, a Power Five approach, they could be around the corner," Joseph said.
"And they have the finances to pull them out of that and I cannot match the finances, then you know what, they will leave."
Mickey Joseph said he's well aware of the lure of playing for an elite program. Hence, he suggested that the NCAA should at least compensate programs in case they lose a squad member via the transfer portal.
Mickey Joseph is entering his second season with Grambling State
Mickey Joseph was previously Grambling State's special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach. He occupied both roles between 2014 and 2015.
The Tigers had a coaching vacancy for the 2023 season and opted to bring in a name familiar with the program in Joseph. It came a few years after he departed from Nebraska where he occupied the interim head coach position.
Joseph will have to plan for the upcoming season without Grambling State favorite Myles Crawley. Crawley spent the last two seasons making passes for the Tigers but has now left to pursue a professional career.
Mickey Joseph will likely rely on Zae Teasett, a recent transfer who joined after a productive spell with the Southern University Jaguars. He'll likely be handed the keys to the program's offense.
Joseph has a herculean task ahead of him. His side finished the 2024 regular season with a 5-7 record. A similar showing might see fans turn on him and put him on the hot seat.
