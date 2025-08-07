Grandad Archie Manning breaks silence on Texas QB Arch Manning's 2026 NFL draft rumors with a stern message

Arch Manning 2026 NFL draft rumors are spreading heading into his first season as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. While Manning has not indicated that he will enter the 2026 NFL draft if he has a strong season, there are many who believe that is the case. There are even rumors that some NFL teams are preparing for this coming season with the thought that they could draft him after.

However, there is one person who does not buy into the Arch Manning 2026 NFL draft rumors: his grandfather, Archie Manning. This week, S.C. Gwynne of Texas Monthly published an article where he spoke with Archie Manning about Arch Manning and the rumors that he could enter the 2026 NFL draft.

Archie had a short and blunt response when asked if leaving for the NFL next season is a possibility.

"Arch isn’t going to do that," Archie Manning said. "He’ll be at Texas."

Inside Texas @InsideTexas .@scgwynne spoke to multiple members of Arch Manning’s family for @TexasMonthly, including Archie Manning. On the odds Arch might go in the 2026 draft, Archie said : “Arch isn’t going to do that. He’ll be at Texas.” FREE:

It would fit the family mold if Archie Manning is right about his grandson. The Mannings have a long history of great quarterbacks, including two of Arch's uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning.

Both were No. 1 picks in their respective drafts, but neither was in a rush to make it to the NFL. Peyton Manning played four years at Tennessee before entering the 1998 NFL draft and Eli Manning played four years at Ole Miss before entering the 2004 NFL draft.

Arch Manning 2026 NFL draft rumors: Where is Manning projected to be drafted?

The Arch Manning 2026 NFL draft rumors have been spreading for months. Manning is receiving a level of hype that is uncommon, even among top prospects. Much of that can be attributed to his last name, but his play on the field also is a factor. Manning performed well in relief of Quinn Ewers last season when he was injured.

As a result, there are many who believe that he will be successful this season and quickly emerge as one of the top QBs in the nation. Pro Football Focus has him listed as the No. 4-ranked player in the 2026 NFL draft class and No. 1-ranked quarterback. With QBs usually going first in the draft, there is a decent chance he would be the No. 1 pick.

One thing that could be a big factor in Manning's NFL draft decision is if he wins the Heisman Trophy. Heading into the season, he is one of the favorites to win the award, and if he wins, that could impact his decision to return to Texas.

