Grayson McCall injury update: Latest on Coastal Carolina QB ahead of Week 12 clash against Army

Senior quarterback Grayson McCall is dealing with injuries and has not been able to play for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers since October 21.

McCall has done well but is not up to his standards so far. He is 151-of-224 (67.4 completion percentage) for 1,919 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

But will Grayson McCall be able to take the field for today's Week 12 game against the Army Black Knights? Let's look at the latest injury update we have on the Coastal Carolina quarterback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Grayson McCall injury update

The 6-foot-3 QB sustained a hard hit to his helmet while sliding in the game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. He was immediately taken out of the game and carted off. ESPN's Pete Thamel is reporting that McCall is not cleared to play in today's game but could practice next week.

Expand Tweet

Here's what the Chanticleers coach Tim Beck said about the injury:

"It doesn't matter what they label [the injury suffered by McCall], it's still the same protocol. You can't have headaches, you can't be sensitive to light. You've got to be able to work out and run and do all those things. Once that starts happening, then he'll be cleared to play. Until that happens, he won't be cleared to play." H/t ESPN

McCall was carted off the field during the Oct. 21 game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves and spent that night inside an Arkansas hospital for observation. The injury was not initially declared a concussion but was severe enough to be treated as one.

Who will be the starting quarterback with Grayson McCall being injured?

With Grayson McCall suffering a head injury, the Freshman quarterback Ethan Vasko has been getting snaps and has proven himself to be a good option going into the future.

On the season, he is 35-of-60 (58.3 completion percentage) for 326 yards with three passing touchdowns and an interception. The most important fact is that the Chanticleers are 3-0 in the games since McCall went down, showcasing their ability to be a dominant program for years to come.