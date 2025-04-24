“Great hire” “what a downgrade”: CFB fans left divided as Robert Griffin III reported to replace Brock Huard at Fox Sports

Former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III was fired from his position at ESPN in August. Since then, he has made guest TV appearances, but he has mostly spoken about football on his podcast, "Outta Pocket with RGIII." However, his time without a broadcasting job is at an end.
On Thursday, The Athletic reported that Fox Sports is expected to hire Robert Griffin III as its No. 2 college football analyst. He will be replacing former Pittsburgh Steelers player Brock Huard.
The news had mixed reactions on X, with many tweeting to support the move.
"What a downgrade. RGIII is a clown," one fan tweeted.
"Well deserved. RG3 always brings insightful and entertaining commentary to his games," one fan tweeted.
However, some criticized the move.
"I really like RG3 as an analyst. Big win for FOX after an ESPN fumble," one fan tweeted.
"Benetti and Huard were a top tier broadcasting duo. Leave it to Fox Sports to F that up lol," one fan tweeted.
Robert Griffin III gets a position at Fox after Brock Huard announces his departure from the network
Although Robert Griffin III is coming to Fox as its No. 2 college football analyst, the decision was not completely up to Fox. Fox Sports did not plan for Brock Huard to leave the network. According to The Athletic, Huard announced would be leaving to become an assistant coach for his son's high school football team.
Robert Griffin III should bring plenty of knowledge to his new position. As a former Heisman winner, he will be one of the most qualified people on Fox's panel. However, he has not officially signed the deal yet.
Although the deal is reportedly set to go through, it still needs to be approved by ESPN. When ESPN fires an employee under contract, it continues to pay them. As a result, they have the right to block them from being hired by another network. There is no indication that ESPN will block the signing, but it still needs its approval.
