"Greg Harbaugh Jr. is criminally underrated": CFB fans debate over new 2025 Big Ten offensive coordinator rankings

On Monday, the Big Ten Huddle shared a post, ranking the Big Ten offensive coordinators for the 2025 season by Jon Rhoades and College Football with Sam. According to the list, Penn State's Andy Kotelnicki led the rankings with the No.1 position.
Kotelnicki has been with the Nittany Lions since 2024. Last season, under head coach James Franklin, he helped the team to the conference title game against Oregon. Penn State also qualified for the 12-team playoffs, where they lost to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl semifinal game.
At the No.2 rank was Oregon's Will Stein, followed by Hoosiers offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan. The ranking then underwent slight changes with Rhoades putting Brian Hartline at No.4 while Sam had Michigan State's Brian Lindgren.
You can check out the entire rankings list down below:
Fans shared their thoughts and perspectives on this ranking of the Big Ten offensive coordinators for the 2025 season.
"Greg Harbaugh Jr, is criminally underrated," one fan commented.
"This is bad. You guys usually have good rankings. Still like you though," another fan stated.
"Hartline has never called plays before, Grimes was at Kansas after being fired from Baylor. Meanwhile, Dan Holgorsen has had SIX top 10 offenses in his career but they are ranked ahead of him?" this fan questioned.
"Jeff Grimes over Dana is a little bit disrespectful," another fan wrote.
"Kotelnicki 1 bait used to be believable," this fan said.
"Do people not understand that Mike Shanahan doesn't call the plays? That's Cignetti lol," one fan commented.
After the conference alignment, four teams joined the Big Ten last season: The Oregon Ducks, the UCLA Bruins, the Washington Huskies and the USC Trojans.
Dan Lanning and the Ducks put up an impressive debut campaign in the conference and emerged as the undefeated Big Ten champs. They secured an automatic bid in the 12-team playoffs, but lost to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal game.
Lincoln Riley shares his unfiltered feelings about his debut Big Ten experience
Lincoln Riley and the Trojans had an average campaign last season. They finished with a 7-6 record and a Las Vegas Bowl victory over Texas A&M.
Last Thursday on ESPN College Football, Lincoln Riley talked about the challenges in the Big Ten conference.
"There's so many teams in our league that obviously don't play everybody," Riley said. "It's going to take a couple years to cycle through actually playing. I think, is a little bit unique."
"But now, you're getting these conferences that are getting so big, and that's a lot different than obviously, when you played." (TS-5:15 onwards)
Riley has been the head coach of the Trojans since 2022. However, he has yet to lead the team to the playoffs. It will be interesting to see if he can break this streak this upcoming season.
