“Guess he’s a hero”: Former ND star Sam Hartman drops heartfelt message for Steve Angeli after transfer portal decision

Steve Angeli has been part of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for three years; however, he will not return to the team next season. He has entered the transfer portal and will be seeking a new team to continue his college football career. The move came after it became evident that he would not get a chance to be the starter in the 2025 campaign.

Shortly after Angeli's decision was made public, he posted a goodbye post on Instagram on Saturday.

"Dear Notre Dame, Thank you for an amazing 3 years in South Bend wearing the blue and gold," Angeli wrote. It has truly been an incredibly journey as a student athlete at Notre Danme and I am eternally grateful for the memories made along the way."

He also thanked his friends, family, teammates, coaches and fans before officially announcing his transfer decision.

"With that being said, after earning my degree at the end of the semester, I am going to explore the transfer portal and evaluate my options as a graduate transfer," Angeli wrote. "Love thee forever, Steve Angeli."

Angeli was a popular player in the locker room and among fans, and it was not a surprise to see him get plenty of support in the post. Notably, former Notre Dame star QB Sam Hartman, who started for the team in 2023, left a heartfelt comment for him.

"You either die a hero… I guess he’s a hero!" Hartman wrote.

Image via the comments of Steve Angeli's Instagram post.

Steve Angeli has until April 25 to make his transfer portal decision

The spring transfer window does not last as long as the winter window. It opened on Thursday and will only stay open until this coming Friday. Angeli has less than a week to make his transfer decision.

There are typically fewer transfer options for players in the spring transfer window. Teams are more established, and fewer players enter the portal. There are also limited teams looking to make major additions.

Angeli is one of the top QB options in the portal this spring. Although he never got the opportunity to be a full-time starter at Notre Dame, he performed well in limited minutes. Last season, he completed 24 of 36 passing attempts for 268 yards and three touchdowns.

