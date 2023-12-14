“Guess it will be Sundays now": Drake Maye’s GF expresses excitement about ex-North Carolina QB’s future in NFL

Ann Michael Hudson, Drake Maye's girlfriend, is excited about the former North Carolina quarterback's future in the NFL. She took to Instagram to send a message for her boyfriend, who will be a part of the NFL draft in 2024. In the comments section, the star quarterback responded to the touching note.

Maye declared for the draft last week after putting up some great performances with the North Carolina Tar Heels during his college football stint. Many reports put him at the top of the QB-laden draft class coming in 2024. And Hudson will be cheering him on as usual, now on Sundays instead of Saturdays.

Here is what Ann Michael Hudson said about her boyfriend and the ex-North Carolina Tar Heels QB, Drake Maye and his path to the NFL.

“Loved cheering you on every Saturday. Guess it will be Sundays now. So proud of you, I love you,” Hudson wrote in the caption of her post.

Many fans reacted to the post, but the most notable reaction came from Maye himself. The star QB affirmed his love for Hudson in a cute little comment he left on the post.

“Love you,” Maye wrote.

When Drake Maye declared for the NFL draft recently, he got instant backing from one of his potential draft rivals Caleb Williams. The USC Trojans star left a social media message that showed his excitement at the prospect of Maye turning pro. But how has the North Carolina quarterback's NCAA football career gone?

Drake Maye: What do the numbers say?

Drake Maye has put up great numbers with the Tar Heels since becoming the starter last season. The sophomore quarterback came into the program in 2021 but did not get much playtime in his true freshman year.

But 2022 proved to be the breakout year for him. He amassed 4,321 passing yards, scored 38 passing touchdowns, and led the team to the ACC championship game. While North Carolina lost out on silverware to the Clemson Tigers, Maye established himself as an elite college football QB.

Maye's performance in 2023 wasn't spectacular, but he still managed to put up respectable numbers. He threw for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdown passes. With an 8-4 overall record, the Tar Heels finished fifth in the conference. How high will Maye go in the NFL draft in 2024?

