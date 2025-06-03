Hall of Famer Michael Vick sends special message to Saquon Barkley for gracing EA Sports Madden 26 cover

During his playing days, Norfolk State head coach Michael Vick was not only a Madden cover athlete but also one of the most legendary characters in the game's history.

Ad

As Saquon Barkley was announced as the cover athlete for Madden 26, the former Atlanta Falcons quarterback posted a congratulatory message on Instagram on Monday.

"Congratulations on being the 2026 Madden cover athlete. I know this is a special moment for you. Me, being a Madden cover athlete myself. I know what it really means to grace the cover.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Congrats to your teammates as well, because without them, this don't happen. So you all can share this together. Keep going you. Keep bleeding green. Keep believing in yourself. Keep trusting the process," Michael Vick said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Barkley became the cover athlete after leading the NFL in rushing last season, with 2,005 rushing yards and 13 scores on the ground. He also ran for over 100 yards in each of the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff games, including a 205-yard showing in the divisional round against the Los Angeles Rams.

Even though Barkley was mostly bottled up in the Super Bowl, he was one of the most important players in the Eagles' championship run

Ad

Michael Vick took the Norfolk State head coaching position in December. He will look to follow in Coach Prime's footsteps, taking over an HBCU without any previous head coaching experience.

Vick played 13 seasons in the NFL, passing for 22,464 yards, 133 touchdowns and 88 interceptions. He also ran for 6,109 yards and 36 scores. He is mostly remembered for his time with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

Michael Vick is a memorable video game character

Michael Vick was the cover athlete in Madden 2004. While the signal caller had only a 95 overall rating, he was considered a "cheat code". The mix of speed, elusiveness, arm strength and accuracy made Vick nearly unstoppable.

Ad

Because of his speed and elusiveness on the field in the 2002 season, Vick became the first quarterback in the video game's history to have a speed rating over 89. He was listed at 95 in speed.

On the football field, the signal caller fell victim to the "Madden curse" in the 2003 season (Madden is a year ahead on its titles). Vick suffered a broken fibula in a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, which limited him to only four starts, passing for 585 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran for 255 yards and a score.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.