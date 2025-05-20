Hall of Famer Michael Vick shows off brand new Norfolk State jerseys for his first season as head coach

Michael Vick, the new Norfolk State football coach, appeared in an Instagram post Monday wearing the program’s updated jersey design. The uniform is black with yellow and green accents, featuring “VICK” and the number 7 on the back.

A second photo showed the jersey displayed by itself, with the label “NSU” on the front. Vick stood in front of a black Mercedes-Benz, wearing a camouflage outfit.

The jersey reveal coincides with Vick’s first season leading the Spartans. The Newport News native was hired in December following the firing of Dawson Odums, who went 15-31 over four seasons. Vick, a former NFL quarterback and Virginia Tech standout, enters his first season as a college coach.

Norfolk State has signed several players since Vick’s arrival, including safety Tyler Jones and linebacker Kendric Nowling. The 30-player signing class features multiple transfers, including five from Hampton University and 11 with experience at other HBCUs.

Vick played 13 NFL seasons and holds the league’s all-time rushing record for a quarterback. Norfolk State opens its 2025 season this fall.

Michael Vick finished his NFL career in style

Michael Vick was named to four Pro Bowls and finished his NFL career with 22,464 passing yards and 133 touchdowns. While effective as a passer, he was most known for his rushing ability.

Vick holds the NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback, with 6,109. He also ran for 36 touchdowns, eighth-most all-time among quarterbacks. In 2006, he became the first quarterback in league history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

Separately, BET Media Group has ordered a docuseries following Vick in his role as head coach at Norfolk State. According to Essence, Tiffany Lea Williams, executive vice president of unscripted programming and development for BET Media Group, said:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Michael Vick back to BET,” Lea Williams said. “Michael brought his first series to our network, and now we’re proud to join forces with him again, this time alongside our partners at SMAC, to tell a powerful new chapter of his story.”

The series, produced by SMAC Entertainment, will document his first season leading the Spartans program.

