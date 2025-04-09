Hall of Famer pens heartfelt message for Ryan Day's Ohio State for hosting him, shares warm pics on X

NFL legend Cris Carter shared a heartfelt message for Ryan Day's Ohio State when he returned to his alma mater earlier this week. Carter tweeted pictures from his visit to the Buckeyes' facility on Tuesday and even thanked the program for hosting him for two days.

"Shout out to @OhioStateFB for hosting me the past two days. The Brotherhood is real! #GoBucks #BuckleUp," Carter tweeted on Tuesday.

Carter played three years at Ohio State as a wideout from 1984 to 1986. He racked up 2,421 yards and 26 touchdowns on 150 receptions across 34 games.

With the Buckeyes, Carter won the Florida Citrus Bowl in 1985 and the Cotton Bowl in 1987. He was named a Consensus All-American in 1986 and also earned two first-team All-Big Ten honors in 1985 and 1986.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Carter in the fourth round of the supplemental draft in 1987. He played three seasons with them and was released after the 1989 season due to alcohol and drug abuse.

On Sept. 4, 1990, the Minnesota Vikings claimed Carter off waivers. The receiver went on to play 12 seasons with the NFC North franchise and earned eight Pro Bowl honors during his time with Minnesota. He was also the receiving touchdowns leader on three occasions.

Carter also played the second half of the 2002 season with the Miami Dolphins, before retiring. He finished his NFL career with 13,899 yards and 130 touchdowns on 1,101 receptions.

Carter was inducted into the Hall of Fame in February 2013.

Ohio State HC Ryan Day's still unsure about starting Buckeyes' QB1 for the 2025 season

Ohio State Buckeyes HC Ryan Day (Credits: IMAGN)

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is still uncertain about his starting quarterback for the 2025 season. However, he has said that competition for the QB1 role is "neck and neck" between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz.

Whoever gets the starting quarterback role at Ohio State next season has big shoes to fill since Will Howard led the program to the national title this past season. There will be that added pressure on the next Buckeyes signal-caller who will lead their offense in 2025.

