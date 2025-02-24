  • home icon
  Hall of Famer Warren Sapp goes fishing in chilling cold, shares glimpses of fun expedition on IG

NCAA Football: Utah at Colorado - Source: Imagn
Warren Sapp, NCAA Football: Utah at Colorado (Source: Imagn)

Coach Prime brought in Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp to his coaching staff ahead of the 2024 season. The Super Bowl XXXVII champ joined the Colorado Buffaloes as a senior quality control analyst.

With the offseason now in full swing, Sapp indulged in a small adventure. Like Coach Prime, Sapp also enjoys fishing as a hobby.

On Sunday, he posted a video of himself going ice-fishing on Instagram. In the video, Sapp could be seen reeling in a trout while ice fishing and posing with his catch.

"It got warm and the trout came to play! #SappIceFishing #SappCatching," he captioned the post.
Warren Sapp played for the Miami Hurricanes in college. He played for four seasons between 1991 and 1994. He was then drafted as the 12th overall pick in the 1995 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sapp played for 13 seasons in the NFL as a defensive tackle. He spent the majority of his career with the Buccaneers and won the Super Bowl with them in 2003. He also spent four seasons with the Oakland Raiders before retiring in March 2008.

Sapp graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Sports Management from Texas Seminary Christian University in 2023.

Warren Sapp spills the beans on his new title with the Colorado Buffaloes

Last Thursday on 'Thee Pre Game Show', Warren Sapp announced that he will be taking on a new role in Coach Prime's coaching roster for the 2025 season. The Pro Football Hall of Famer said he was the team's new pass rush coordinator after one season as a quality control analyst.

"We can announce today that I'm officially the PRC- pass rush coordinator," Sapp said. "Reg called me this morning. I will send y'all a pic next week with my nametag on it with me standing beside it. I'm gonna go change my nametag myself baby."

With Sapp's promotion, Deion Sanders continues to gear up his team and staff for a new era in Boulder following the departures of stars Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. It will be interesting to see if they can go on to be a formidable contender for the national championship and a playoff spot after narrowly missing out on it last season.

हिन्दी