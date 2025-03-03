"Handsome Shedeur Sanders": Fans show love to Colorado QB's hilarious clip of rating hairstyles

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is inching closer to beginning his professional career in the NFL. In addition to developing his talent with the ball, Shedeur also experimented with various hairstyles over the years.

On Monday, his show '2Legendary' posted a clip on Instagram. In the clip, Shedeur Sanders is rating the various hairstyles he had over the years while also rating the styles of his brothers, Shilo and Deion Sanders Jr.

Shedeur rated Shilo's Jackson State haircut a seven while giving Bucky's ducktail haircut a nine. Near the end of the clip, the quarterback gave his current style a 10/10, stating that it was the 'legendary cut.'

"The traditional yeah!!" Shedeur said. "That's what I got right now. That's always gonna be the 10/10. Generic. That's the legendary cut."

Fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts and opinions on Shedeur's haircut ratings. Some felt that the quarterback always looked good no matter the haircut he got.

"Handsome Shedeur Sanders that my homeboy," one fan said.

"I've never heard of anyone describing themselves as looking too perfect in a photo, but that's how we know, he's really HIM!!!," another fan commented.

"MY CHUBBY BABY FACE SHEDEUR STILL CUTE AS A BUTTON," this fan said.

Others stated their favorite version of Shedeur.

"My fave was his 1st year in Colorado twists. Legendary," one fan said.

"Shedeur always had nice hair..but my favorite is the braids," another fan wrote.

"Shedeur has always had a beautiful head of hair. His hair is massive lol. Love the curls," this fan stated.

Shedeur Sanders shares the hardest life-changing moment of his life

The Colorado quarterback was one of the four players from Coach Prime's team invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. However, he decided not to participate in the event and utilize this time for interviews and meetings with NFL teams.

At Indianapolis, Shedeur Sanders was interviewed by NFL insider Josina Anderson. She asked the quarterback about the most difficult phase of his life. Shedeur gave an emotional reply to this question, showcasing the love that he had for his family.

"I would say the loss of my grandmother this past year," Shedeur said. "I don't really speak much on it because I don't need no sorrow or anybody feeling any type of way. But that was my first loss in my family I ever had."

"So going through that before the season, it was truly tough, and now it just gave me more of a purpose to play the game. It gave me more of a purpose to prove myself consistently."

Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has been falling ever since he decided not to participate in the combine. However, he still has one more chance to prove his value to NFL teams and scouts during Colorado's Pro Day.

Will Coach Prime's son be the No. 1 overall pick in April?

