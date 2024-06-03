"Happy Birthday big sis": Texas QB Quinn Ewers shares warm message for sister with an old throwback pic in his IG story

Quinn Ewers, the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns, once said that his family's support played a significant role in his success. Ewers, a Texas native, emphasized the influence of his family and roots on his success. As he enters his third year as the team's starting quarterback, Ewers is recognized as a talented player with potential for further growth.

In a heartwarming recent Instagram story, Ewers shared a throwback photo of his older sister, extending birthday wishes with a caption that read,

"Happy Birthday big sis"

Screenshot, via Quinn Ewers' Instagram

The Ewers family hails from Southlake, Texas, an affluent suburb where Quinn attended Carroll High School. Quinn has two sisters: an older sister who is married with three children, and a younger sister, Teddy-Raye, who excels in volleyball at Southlake Carroll High School.

According to Sportshive, Curtis Ewers, father of Quinn Ewers, is a successful Texas entrepreneur with multiple businesses, including the Buffalo Fork Mitigation Bank in Huntington and wetland and stream mitigation banks in Fort Worth like UM Resources and Yoker Creek Preserve, LLC. Curtis is also a former high school quarterback.

Quinn's mother, Kristen, is a fourth-grade teacher in the Southlake public school system.

Fans were outraged by the animated appearance of Texas QB Quinn Ewers

Fans were outraged by the appearance of Texas QB Quinn Ewers in a recent post about the new EA Sports College Football 25 game, set to be released in July. Ewers, who is featured on the cover of the game, looks quite different from his real-life self in the animated images, leading to widespread criticism from fans.

“Didn’t do facescans they went off of pictures using player likeness,” a fan tweeted.

“So why can’t EA add export draft classes? This is not even his face scan,” another wrote.

“100% that’s drunk Bieber,” one fan wrote.

Although, Ewers expressed his excitement about being featured on the cover,

“To represent the burnt orange on the real and virtual gridirons is such an honor,” Ewers said. “EA SPORTS games were the first place I lived out my childhood dream of playing for the Longhorns, so it’s a full-circle moment to now be on the cover of College Football 25.”

CFB fans have the opportunity to pre-order one of three editions of the game, each featuring a different cover. The base copy showcases Ewers, Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter, and Michigan RB Donovan Edwards. Pre-ordering allows fans to secure their access to one of the most highly anticipated video games of all time.

