Hardcore Taylor Swift fan Kristen Saban curious about what "Tay Tay" got Travis Kelce for his 34th birthday

Kristen Saban wants to know everything about the Taylor Swift saga with Travis Kelce. Alabama head coach Nick Saban's daughter is a huge Swiftie and has closely followed the pop star's recent dabble into football. And she has a question that only Tay Tay can answer.

Swift's rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce celebrated his 34th birthday on Thursday. And all Kristen could think about was what the 12-time Grammy winner could have given as a gift to the two-time Super Bowl champion.

Is that a question in the minds of every Swiftie at the moment? Or does it only bother hardcore Swifties like Kristen Saban?

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are preparing for a mega clash with Texas A&M on Saturday. Although Kristen Saban is all hyped up for the clash, she wants to solve a different mystery first.

The Alabama head coach's daughter wants to know what the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce received from Taylor Swift for his birthday this year. She expressed her curiosity through her Instagram story, sharing a video of Kelce dancing.

"I wonder what T Swift got him for his birthday," Kristen wrote alongside the video in her story.

Kristen Saban shared her curiosity with the fans. (Credit: Kristen Saban IG)

Kristen is a Swifty and has followed the Kelce-Swift story since the beginning. She regularly shares her obsession with the pop star on social media. And really, her question is on point for most fans like her.

Kristen will be seen cheering her father's Crimson Tide as Alabama takes on the Aggies in a crucial week 6 encounter. Apart from her Taylor Swift question, fans are curious to know how the game pans out on Saturday.

Nick Saban and Alabama face the Texas A&M test

It hasn't been a smooth ride for Nick Saban and Alabama in the 2023 college football season. Their struggles were laid bare in their initial run of games where the offense had to work extra hard to move the chains. Although Alabama's only defeat till now has been against the Texas Longhorns, the Crimson Tide didn't look convincing on the field, especially in the quarterback department.

That situation seems to have resolved itself in week 5 when the Alabama offense finally looked like a cohesive unit against Mississippi State. And it was all thanks to their ability to run the football. QB Jalen Milroe found the end zone twice on foot while throwing 10 completions out of 12 attempts. Can he continue the form he showed last week and can the Tide keep rolling?