"Has to get that tap before he throws out": Shedeur Sanders fans amazed by his birthday workouts at high school campus

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders spent his birthday on Friday practicing at a high school campus, impressing fans with his dedication. While attending Super Bowl events in New Orleans, Sanders made a selfless birthday wish—hoping his Colorado teammates get drafted.

Sanders' fans, amazed by his birthday workout, reacted on X (formerly Twitter):

“Has to get that tap before he throws out,” a fan wrote.

“Boy out there throwing in the 7th Ward. I wonder if he stopped at one of the corner stores for some good food,” one wrote.

“@ShedeurSanders I just want you to know something. I love you as a person not because of the things you have just so ya know, I love you Deur happy legendary day,” another wrote.

“Holy sh*t.. crown his a*s for being an adult and working on his bday… who gives a sh*t,” one wrote.

“The @Raiders need to trade up and draft this guy … if not he’ll be a Giant for sure and then my @dallascowboys will have the worst QB in the division in about 2-3 years,” a fan wrote.

“Shedeur I you don’t like being on your phone a lot but just know that I love ya,” another wrote.

In a video shared Thursday by Well Off Media, Sanders revealed his birthday wish.

"All right, my birthday wish... I need my Colorado players to get drafted," he said (13:25). "All right, bet, we good."

Expected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft, he is projected as a potential selection for the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns or New York Giants, all in need of a quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward’s contrasting mindsets ahead of 2025 NFL draft

As the 2025 NFL draft approaches, top quarterback prospects Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward trained together at SMU, but their off-field approaches couldn't be more different.

During a workout, Sanders invited Ward to record a rap song.

"C'mon brother, let's make a song," Sanders said (10:22). "Let's drop one."

Ward's response was direct:

"I play football."

Shedeur Sanders embraces opportunities beyond football, dabbling in music and fashion. His rap song "Perfect Timing" has gained traction.

Ward, however, is fully focused on football. The Miami quarterback had a record-breaking season, leading the ACC with 4,313 passing yards and 39 touchdowns while earning Heisman Trophy finalist honors. Unlike Sanders, he appeared in the Shrine Bowl at AT&T Stadium, opting to showcase his skills before the draft.

Both quarterbacks are projected top-five picks in the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay. Sanders threw for 4,134 yards and 41 total touchdowns at Colorado, skipping the Shrine Bowl to meet with teams holding top selections. With distinct personalities but elite talent, Shedeur Sanders and Ward will soon take center stage in the NFL.

