“hasn't recovered from his relationship with Tom Brady ending”: Jason Whitlock rips Bill Belichick after he catches headlines for the wrong reasons

Sports analyst Jason Whitlock took aim at Bill Belichick after he went viral for an odd interview that his girlfriend Jordon cut into.
Belichick was interviewed by CBS' Sunday Morning about his new book. However, during the interview, Jordon cut off questions, including a simple one of how they met. It was a strange interview that went viral, and Whitlock made his feelings known about it.
"This whole thing, not a good look for Bill Belichick... Bill Belichick is making him a bit of a laughing stock, in my opinion," Whitlock said. "I'm not trying to be super judgmental, I think any man who likes woman, can understand what is going on here. We get it. But, I just think we are shocked, or at least I am, that Belichick would go the 24-year-old, public relationship, she's everywhere with him on the sidelines, interviews, she's calling the shots... It looks like a guy that just hasn't recovered from his relationship with Tom Brady ending."
Whitlock believes this is impacting Bill Belichick's legacy, and someone needs to step in and tell him.
However, Belichick seems happy with Jordon, but she is involved in plenty of Belichick's life, including his job coaching North Carolina.
Bill Belichick has his girlfriend handling e-mails at UNC
Bill Belichick was hired to be the next football coach at North Carolina.
It was considered a great hire, but in spring practices, Jordon was seen on the field helping Belichick out. Then, Belichick made headlines with unusual request as he asked a UNC communications staffer to include his 23-year-old girlfriend on emails sent his way.
“Robbi, Thank you for the e-mail,” Belichick wrote, via New York Post. “I am including Jordon on this email so she can also keep up with our postings. Can you include her on anything you send to me? Thank you. BB."
It was an odd request that caught several UNC employees by surprise.
“They can’t think this is real, right?” one UNC staffer wrote to another about the inquiry.
Hudson's LinkedIn profile listed her as the Chief Operating Officer of Belichick Productions from August 2024-February 2025.
Belichick, however, is focused on coaching the Tar Heels, who open their season on September 1 against TCU.
