"Hated white guy": CFB analyst predicts what's in store for Arch Manning amid extreme hype in 2025

It's no surprise that Arch Manning is among the most popular and hyped players in the upcoming 2025 college football season. The Texas QB already tops the odds to win this year's Heisman Trophy, even though he's only started two games.

Ad

While fans are excited to see him, many are already done with the overexposure that he's been getting by the media.

Talking about what the future might potentially hold for him, college football analyst Dan Dakich dropped a blunt assessment for Arch Manning on OutKick's YouTube channel on Saturday:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The first family of funk is going to continue the legacy with Arch Manning, whoI think the most overhyped football player ever. This guy was painted as the golden child, and I watched him play, I don't know. Do it all right, he's okay. They're going to root against him. Of course, they're going to root against him. It's a badge of honor that you root against Arch Manning. It means you're damn good.

Ad

Trending

Dakich adds that he hasn't seen anything to say Arch Manning is as good as advertised, and that he isn't rooting for or against him.

"I see Manning as the hated white guy at Duke. I do. I see him as the hated white guy. You know, the woes hitting the floor. I see jealousy. But also I see a lot of women, lot of dudes, lot of money coming Arch Manning's way as he peruses the ups and downs, the highs and lows of college football."

Ad

Ad

Arch Manning opens up on relationship with Quinn Ewers as a backup

Longhorns nation has been waiting for Arch Manning to take the spotlight at Texas ever since Steve Sarkisian recruited him as a 5-star quarterback, projecting that they will get to see him in action after a year.

However, Quinn Ewers decided to return for another year of college eligibility, which resulted in Manning spending another year on the bench.

Ad

Despite the quarterback competition between them, the two always spoke about each other in high regard.

Talking about his relationship with Ewers during a post-spring practice press conference on Thursday, Manning said that Ewers has always been so good to him, even though it must be annoying to have him as the backup because of all the media scrutiny.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More