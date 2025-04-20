"Hated white guy": CFB analyst predicts what's in store for Arch Manning amid extreme hype in 2025

It's no surprise that Arch Manning is among the most popular and hyped players in the upcoming 2025 college football season. The Texas QB already tops the odds to win this year's Heisman Trophy, even though he's only started two games.
While fans are excited to see him, many are already done with the overexposure that he's been getting by the media.
Talking about what the future might potentially hold for him, college football analyst Dan Dakich dropped a blunt assessment for Arch Manning on OutKick's YouTube channel on Saturday:
"The first family of funk is going to continue the legacy with Arch Manning, whoI think the most overhyped football player ever. This guy was painted as the golden child, and I watched him play, I don't know. Do it all right, he's okay. They're going to root against him. Of course, they're going to root against him. It's a badge of honor that you root against Arch Manning. It means you're damn good.
Dakich adds that he hasn't seen anything to say Arch Manning is as good as advertised, and that he isn't rooting for or against him.
"I see Manning as the hated white guy at Duke. I do. I see him as the hated white guy. You know, the woes hitting the floor. I see jealousy. But also I see a lot of women, lot of dudes, lot of money coming Arch Manning's way as he peruses the ups and downs, the highs and lows of college football."
Arch Manning opens up on relationship with Quinn Ewers as a backup
Longhorns nation has been waiting for Arch Manning to take the spotlight at Texas ever since Steve Sarkisian recruited him as a 5-star quarterback, projecting that they will get to see him in action after a year.
However, Quinn Ewers decided to return for another year of college eligibility, which resulted in Manning spending another year on the bench.
Despite the quarterback competition between them, the two always spoke about each other in high regard.
Talking about his relationship with Ewers during a post-spring practice press conference on Thursday, Manning said that Ewers has always been so good to him, even though it must be annoying to have him as the backup because of all the media scrutiny.
