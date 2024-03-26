"Haters will say it's photoshop": Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban shares fun-time snap with Alabama alum Cruz Oxenreider

Kristen Saban, daughter of the former Alabama coach Nick Saban, shared a fun-filled snap with her friend and Barstool Sports social media department employee Cruz Oxenreider.

Kristen shared a snapshot from Chicago alongside Oxenreider on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

“Haters will say it’s photoshop.”

While fans eagerly dissected the image for clues, within minutes, Oxenreider reposted it on X, affirming,

"Can confirm. Not photoshopped."

The two Alabama alumni were on a trip to Chicago and had enjoyed dinner together days ago.

Meanwhile, most recently, in another post, Kristen Saban shared a video of her enjoying the Confederate Song "I Wish I Was In Dixie Land" and wrote a message for the people of Chicago.

“The people of Chicago do not understand Dixieland Delight like we do.”

Fans reacted to Kristen Saban's fun-time snap with Cruz Oxenreider

Fans responded to Kristen's snapshot featuring Alabama alum Cruz Oxenreider.

Kristen Saban defended LSU Tigers women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey

LSU coach Mulkey is facing scrutiny over allegations of negative behavior towards players. Allegedly, reports from "The Washington Post" have added to the controversy.

She said some former players had told her the publication offered anonymity in exchange for negative commentary.

"Former players have told me that The Washington Post has contacted them and offered to let them be anonymous in a story if they'll say negative things about me,” Mulkey said (h/t The Spun).

“The Washington Post has called former disgruntled players to get negative quotes to include in their story. They're ignoring the 40-plus years of positive stories that they have heard from people about me," she added.

Alabama fan girl Kristen Saban expressed her support for Mulkey. However, the tweet was subsequently deleted. As per The Spun, Kristen posted a GIF from "Game of Thrones."

