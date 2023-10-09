"Hating on a young man shining is lil money behavior" - Deion Sanders Jr. hits back at critics for berating Sheduer Sanders' post-game flex

Deion Sanders Jr. has his brother, Shedeur Sanders' back. The quarterback led the Colorado Buffaloes to their first conference win of the year after the team initially fell behind. After the win, he did not forget to flex in front of the Sun Devils fans in the stadium.

Shedeur's flexing didn't go down well with a section of college football fans and the Colorado QB received some backlash for it. But his elder brother Deion Sanders Jr. was having none of it. He took to social media to back his brother and send a message to those criticizing him.

So what did Shedeur do that enraged the college football fans and what does Sanders Jr. have to say about it?

Deion Sanders Jr. jumps in to defend brother Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders Jr. shot a scathing tweet in the direction of Shedeur Sanders' critics. He reminded them that the Sanders family does things their own special way and not the way anyone else would do. The entrepreneur also termed hating on a young man as 'lil money behavior'.

"It was UGLY, but Good Win. & keep flexing! These b*tch made people on here get so mad at a young king for shining. We don’t do stuff your way, we do it our way. & Hating on a young man shining is lil money behavior," Sanders Jr. said in the tweet.

Shedeur Sanders ran towards the Arizona State student section after the Buffaloes downed the Sun Devils and flexed his expensive watch. This wasn't liked by many, especially since the Buffaloes were expected to win the game and still couldn't put it to bed convincingly against a struggling Arizona State team. But Deion Sanders' son will always do things his own way.

Deion Sanders is not happy with the performance

The Buffaloes might have won(27-24) against the Sun Devils and Shedeur Sanders might have flexed after it, but Colorado head coach Deion Sanders wasn't happy with his team's performance. He saw them struggle against a team that had won just one game since the season started.

After the game, Coach Prime told reporters that he was happy with the win but not the way the game was won. The Buffaloes trailed for a large portion of the game. And it took a late field goal from Alejandro Mata in the dying moments to win it for Colorado.

The Buffaloes now have four wins in six games and the team looks destined for a Bowl Game this season. Next up, the Stanford Cardinals in week 7.