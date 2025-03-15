“Hatred” “Chaos”: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie drops cryptic comment amid breakup rumors with Hanna Cavinder

Carson Beck’s sister, Kylie, fired back at rumors surrounding his breakup with Miami Hurricanes basketball player Hanna Cavinder.

Ad

Late Thursday night, Kylie posted a message defending her brother and calling out those spreading speculation. She shared a collage centered on family and support. One image showed their mother, Tracy, hugging Carson on a football field while Kylie embraced him from behind, smiling. The caption read:

"Family is at the center of it all."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot, via Instagram

Surrounding the photo were motivational quotes and a backdrop filled with contrasting words like “Hatred,” “Chaos,” "Frustration," "Judgment," "Critics," "Success" and "Rumors." The post design highlighted the chaos of outside noise against the steadiness of their family.

Ad

Trending

Kylie has stood by Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson throughout his career, from his time as Georgia’s quarterback to his transfer to Miami. She was also close with Hanna, often appearing together in photos, including one where Kylie rocked a custom Cavinder Twins crop top at a Hurricanes basketball game.

Haley Cavinder on breakup rumors surrounding Hanna and Carson Beck

Haley Cavinder has added fuel to breakup rumors surrounding her twin sister, Hanna and Miami QB Carson Beck. In a cryptic TikTok video, Haley urged followers to trust their instincts when it comes to relationships.

Ad

She captioned the post:

"Sister knows best."

"If your sister comes to you or your friend or someone that's really important in your life and they have a gut feeling about a relationship or a friendship, for example, and they just tell you that on a repeated basis, trust your dang sister," Haley said.

Without naming names, Haley hinted at turmoil, saying:

Ad

“I see someone in my life that's hurting, and I don't think it's okay to not be able to have to always keep your mouth shut," she added.

Ad

Speculation about Hanna and Beck's split intensified after fans noticed Hanna had erased all photos of Beck from her Instagram and unfollowed him. Beck, in turn, made his profile private, fueling the rumors further.

The Cavinder twins, known for their basketball prowess and social media presence, began their careers at Fresno State before transferring to Miami. Haley recently announced her retirement from basketball, describing it as a "hard" but necessary decision after 18 years in the sport.

Also Read: “Love is dead”: CFB fans react as Hanna Cavinder unfollows Carson Beck after alleged snapchat fiasco

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.