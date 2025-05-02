HC Kenny Dillingham drops 1-word reaction amid predictions of Arizona State taking a step back in 2025

Arizona State Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham had a funny reaction after one analyst said the Sun Devils would take a step back in 2025.
Arizona State went 11-3 last season, winning the Big 12, but lost in the quarterfinals of the college football playoff to Texas. Heading into the 2025 season, college football analyst Patrick Weider of MikeFarrellSports named the Sun Devils as one of the Big 12 teams that will take a step back.
"A great turnaround for an Arizona State program that has been down for decades, but history tells us the Sun Devils cannot maintain that level of success... I expect Dillingham to continue to build a good program, but eight or nine wins seems more possible next year," Weider wrote.
After the post, Dillingham took to social media to give a funny response, jokingly saying he agrees that the Sun Devils will take a step back.
"Agree!," Dillingham wrote.
Dillingham is entering his third season as the head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils. It was a great turnaround in 2024 after a 3-9 season in 2023.
However, as Weider pointed out, the Sun Devils did lose Cam Skattebo to the NFL, who was a big part of their offense. Yet, quarterback Sam Leavitt is returning, which will help Arizona State be a contender in the Big 12 next season.
Kenny Dillingham believes ASU's offense has to adapt in 2025
Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State have several key players returning in 2025.
However, a big loss is Cam Skattebo, so Dillingham says the offense will have to adapt and be a bit different next season.
Dillingham also says the pressure is on the offense to be successful in 2025.
“How do you get that same group of people to play with that fire, that energy, have that passion, play with that level of ‘the world’s against me,'” Dillingham said, via ArizonaSports. “I think the greatest challenge for our guys is that. It’s because we have everybody back, we’re going to have expectations.
“The reality is it doesn’t matter,” he continued. “We’re only going to be as good as we prepare and we practice and as good as we want to be, and we’re not just going to be able to show up on Saturday and win games. It’s a process.”
Dillingham and Arizona State will open their 2025 college football season on August 30 against Northern Arizona. The Sun Devils have notable games against Utah, Houston, West Virginia, Iowa State, and Colorado.
