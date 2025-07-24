"He not affiliated with no Gang!" - Boo Carter's mom sets record straight amid circulating rumors after Tennessee star misses team activities

Defensive back Boo Carter joined the Tennessee Volunteers last season. However, he made headlines ahead of the 2025 season after missing out on team activities with the Vols. This has raised questions about Carter's future with Josh Heupel's team.However, Boo Carter's mom came forward to set the record straight about her son on social media. She shared a post on Facebook to provide an update about her son missing out on team activities.&quot;Let me clear some s**t up real fast! My son Boo Carter ain't got s**t to do with s**t going on! He not affiliated with no Gang! So whoever running telling the school s**t get ya facts right! Far as somebody supposedly saying he can't come back to the city to try some! Yall think I'm all talk ight! I'll sit down for mine and majority know I will! Play P***Y AND GET F**ED RS!&quot;Last season, Carter established himself as a key player on the Vols' defense. He played in all 13 games and recorded 38 total tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss and one interception. Thus, his unavailability leaves questions about whether he is planning on leaving the Vols ahead of the 2025 season.The team has not yet made an official comment on Carter's absence from activities. However, Josh Heupel is expected to address the situation during the team's on-campus media day on July 29.The Vols already lost quarterback Nico Iamaleava because of a dispute in his NIL deal. Thus, losing Carter would be a big blow to their defense.Tennessee insider shares his take on Boo Carter's situation with Josh Heupel's teamOn Wednesday, Insider Tony Basilio discussed Boo Carter's absence from team activities on &quot;The Tony Basilio Show&quot; on YouTube. He highlighted that the defensive back's problems are not related to money.&quot;It has nothing to do with money,&quot; Basilio said. &quot;My understanding is there's a lot of things swirling around with him and his camp. It has nothing to do with money, is my understanding.&quot;Last season, Josh Heupel's team finished with a 10-3 record and qualified for the 12-team playoffs. Unfortunately, they lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round. Their 2025 campaign kicks off with a game against the Syracuse Orange. It is scheduled to be played on August 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.