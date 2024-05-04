“He is alive and recovering”- $45M worth Deion Sanders gives fans an update on 'brother' Rasheen Bailey’s well-being

Deion Sanders shared positive news with fans about his 'brother' Rasheen Bailey’s health, who reportedly became a victim of a shooting incident, on X.

“Thank u all, just found out he is alive and Recovering," The Colorado Buffaloes head coach tweeted. "Please pray for my brother please. God bless u all that care and those of u that will need that same type of attention and prayer sooner or later.”

Bailey is the CEO of HoodFishing Entertainment and a well-known figure in Florida. In an updated post, Coach Prime shared his fishing enthusiasm and addressed him as a 'brother.'

Earlier, Sanders had asked for help on social media to see if Bailey was okay.

“Can someone please give me a update on @hoodfishing_entertainment on IG. Please, he's not answering his phone please let me know he's ok. Please,” Sanders earlier tweet read.

Bailey is a social media influencer who shares a passion for fishing with Sanders, whose net worth is $45 million per Celebrity Net Worth. The acclaimed fisherman was also a football player like the NFL legend, representing Coral High School before giving up the sport for other ventures.

What happened to Deion Sanders' ‘brother’ Rasheen Bailey of HoodFishing Entertainment?

Rasheen Bailey, who Deion Sanders was worried about, was a victim of a shooting in Florida. The social media influencer was shot in Fort Mayers, his hometown. A pickup truck crashed into his red sedan along Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard in the town on Thursday afternoon after gunshots from a Ford Expedition hit oncoming traffic.

According to police reports, Bailey received multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital. Further, the vehicle of interest has been recovered by the authorities.

Bailey enjoys a big following on social media, with more than 756,000 followers on Instagram. He reportedly ran back after being shot and asked another passerby to call 911. An eye witness told the police that the 28-year-old was bleeding from the face, per NBC2 report.

“I saw a red car come crashing across the median and just slammed into this big silver truck, like a like a pickup truck. It was pretty shocking actually, to see it right in front of your eyes,” eye witness Janet Maiocco, who dialed emergency services, was quoted as saying by NBC2.

Hopefully, Bailey will recover soon and return to doing what he loves the most: fishing. Fans and Coach Prime wished him a speedy recovery. Investigation into the incident is still ongoing.