"He ate": Deion Sanders fans amazed by unreal rap battle at Jackson State in resurfaced clip

Before arriving at Colorado, Deion Sanders spent three years as the Jackson State Tigers' head coach. Just as it has happened in Boulder, Sanders was able to create a friendly atmosphere in Mississippi.

As proof, a video of a rap battle from Coach Prime’s time at Jackson State resurfaced on Friday. In the Instagram post, Sanders asks his players if they want to have a good time before beginning the rap battle.

While the short video doesn’t show the entire rap battle, viewers get to see Kobe Paul rap his way to an ovation from the rest of the team. Even Deion Sanders looked at the camera and reacted after the performance.

Some players reacted by applauding the performance by Paul, including the player himself.

“Really got like dattt 😂,” Kobe Paul said.

“This was amazing😂😂,” Colorado kicker Alejandro Mata said.

“Thee Greatest!!!”, a teammate said.

Some fans also reminisced on the days of Deion Sanders walking the sidelines at Jackson State. The coach resurrected a program that had struggled mightily before his arrival.

“He ate🔥👏,” a fan said

“I miss these days sometimes.” another fan wrote.

“🔥🔥😂 memories,” a fan reacted.

Reactions for the rap battle at Jackson State. Source: Instagram/@theepregameshow

Deion Sanders registered 27-6 in three years with the Tigers, with two SWAC titles and Celebration Bowl appearances. Those conference championships were the first for the school since 2013. They would win the conference title in 2024 as well, under head coach TC Taylor.

Deion Sanders gives his take on former Jackson State player Travis Hunter

There have been some questions s to whether Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter should play on offense or defense in the NFL. Deion Sanders, who coached Hunter at Jackson State and Colorado, believes he can play on both sides of the ball like he did for the Buffaloes.

During the Big 12 Pro Day, Coach Prime shared his thoughts on his former player and how teams could use him in the NFL.

“He doesn’t know any other way. What else would he do, just sit there by the water cooler while the offense is getting their butts kicked, and you’ve got the best receiver probably on your team over there with the coach waiting for his turn to go back on the field?

"That doesn’t make sense to me. Just because a person hasn’t done this in the majority of the NFL, don’t say what another man can’t do,” Deion Sanders said per Pro Football Talk.

Hunter is expected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. While the player has insisted he can play on both sides of the ball it remains unclear how teams value the former Colorado player.

